Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Chattanooga, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Chattanooga features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Chattanooga on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Chattanooga.

Tripadvisor

#28. New China Buffet and Grill

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3544 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37419-2311

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Seoul Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6231 Perimeter Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3666

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Teriyaki of Japan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3992 Ringgold Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412-1666

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 8652 E Brainerd Rd Ste 106, Chattanooga, TN 37421-8313

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Noodles & Pho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5450 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409-2129

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Chattanooga

Tripadvisor

#23. Imperial Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2288 Gunbarrel Rd #142, Overlook at Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2609

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Han-Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3103 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37408

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Rice Plate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: not available

- Address: 4762 Highway 58 Ste 136, Chattanooga, TN 37416-2293

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 26 E Main St Suite 114, Chattanooga, TN 37408-1243

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. China House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7601 E Brainerd Rd Ste A3, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3168

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Chattanooga feels about climate change

Tripadvisor

#18. Fuji Steak & Sushi Tennessee

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2207 Overnite Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Shangri-la

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 14 E 7th St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-1901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Mikado Sushi Bar Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7003 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421-1731

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Kumo Hibachi and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6025 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3970

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Rice Boxx

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3600 Hixson Pike Suite 104, Chattanooga, TN 37415-3561

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Chattanooga are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#13. Sushi Nabe of Kyoto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 110 River St., Chattanooga, TN 37405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mikado Thai Esan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7003 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421-1731

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Two Ten Jack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1110 Market St Ste FC4, Chattanooga, TN 37402-3303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Sawasdee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4008 Saint Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409-1339

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Forbidden City Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2273 Gunbarrel Rd #103, Chattanooga, TN 37421

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Chattanooga

Tripadvisor

#8. Thai Smile

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 219 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-1020

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2110 Hamilton Place Blvd. Hamilton Place Mall, Chattanooga, TN 37421

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Chao's Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5726 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411-4037

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5845 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411-5504

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Chopstix Viet Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6903 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2447

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Chattanooga that require a graduate degree

Tripadvisor

#3. Cafe & Toast Vietnamese & Singapore Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Singaporean

- Price: $

- Address: 3536 Cummings Hwy Suite 180, Chattanooga, TN 37419-2435

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Totto Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 330 Frazier Ave Suite 124, Chattanooga, TN 37405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Rain Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6933 Lee Hwy Suite 400, Chattanooga, TN 37421-6812

- Read more on Tripadvisor