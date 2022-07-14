ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Chattanooga, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Chattanooga features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Chattanooga on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Chattanooga.

#28. New China Buffet and Grill

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3544 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37419-2311
#27. Seoul Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6231 Perimeter Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3666
#26. Teriyaki of Japan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3992 Ringgold Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412-1666
#25. Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 8652 E Brainerd Rd Ste 106, Chattanooga, TN 37421-8313
#24. Noodles & Pho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5450 Tennessee Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409-2129
#23. Imperial Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2288 Gunbarrel Rd #142, Overlook at Hamilton Place, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2609
#22. Han-Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3103 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37408
#21. Rice Plate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: not available
- Address: 4762 Highway 58 Ste 136, Chattanooga, TN 37416-2293
#20. Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 26 E Main St Suite 114, Chattanooga, TN 37408-1243
#19. China House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7601 E Brainerd Rd Ste A3, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3168
#18. Fuji Steak & Sushi Tennessee

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2207 Overnite Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421
#17. Shangri-la

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 14 E 7th St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-1901
#16. Mikado Sushi Bar Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7003 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421-1731
#15. Kumo Hibachi and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6025 E Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-3970
#14. Rice Boxx

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Hixson Pike Suite 104, Chattanooga, TN 37415-3561
#13. Sushi Nabe of Kyoto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 River St., Chattanooga, TN 37405
#12. Mikado Thai Esan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7003 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421-1731
#11. Two Ten Jack

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1110 Market St Ste FC4, Chattanooga, TN 37402-3303
#10. Sawasdee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4008 Saint Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409-1339
#9. Forbidden City Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2273 Gunbarrel Rd #103, Chattanooga, TN 37421
#8. Thai Smile

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402-1020
#7. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2110 Hamilton Place Blvd. Hamilton Place Mall, Chattanooga, TN 37421
#6. Chao's Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5726 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411-4037
#5. Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5845 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411-5504
#4. Chopstix Viet Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6903 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37421-2447
#3. Cafe & Toast Vietnamese & Singapore Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Singaporean
- Price: $
- Address: 3536 Cummings Hwy Suite 180, Chattanooga, TN 37419-2435
#2. Totto Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 330 Frazier Ave Suite 124, Chattanooga, TN 37405
#1. Rain Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6933 Lee Hwy Suite 400, Chattanooga, TN 37421-6812
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

