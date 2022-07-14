ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in South Bend, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

South Bend features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in South Bend on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in South Bend.

#22. Skillet Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Polish, European
- Price: $
- Address: 2212 McKinley Ave, South Bend, IN 46615-2528
#21. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4342 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545
#20. Sunny's Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Korean, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 512 S Spring St, Mishawaka, IN 46544-5159
#19. O G Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 910 S Merrifield Ave Merrifield Plaza, Mishawaka, IN 46544-2807
#18. Soho

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7225 Heritage Square Dr Ste 290, Granger, IN 46530-5659
#17. Hana Yori Of Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3601 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545-2753
#16. Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5944A Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545-1249
#15. Toyo Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 W Edison Rd St Andrews Plaza, Mishawaka, IN 46545-2784
#14. Taste of Asia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5327 N Main St, Mishawaka, IN 46545-9041
#13. Koto Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4240 N Main St, Mishawaka, IN 46545-3137
#12. Seoul Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1025 W McKinley Ave, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5509
#11. Bowl of Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5626 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545-1246
#10. Zing Japanese Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 206 N Main St, Mishawaka, IN 46544-1411
#9. Matuba Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2930 McKinley Ave, South Bend, IN 46615-2739
#8. Cambodian Thai Resturant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Cambodian
- Price: $
- Address: Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601-2001
#7. Ichiban Golden Dragon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1733 S Bend Ave, South Bend, IN 46637-5639
#6. Mandarin House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2104 Edison Rd, South Bend, IN 46617-1713
#5. Nom Nom Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 213 N Main St, South Bend, IN 46601-1216
#4. Cre-Asian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1639 N Ironwood Dr, South Bend, IN 46635-1960
#3. Ho Ping House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 303 S Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637-3321
#2. Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 N Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601-1603
#1. J.W. Chen's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1835 S Bend Ave, South Bend, IN 46637-5637
