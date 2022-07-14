ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fort Wayne, according to Tripadvisor

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Fort Wayne features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Fort Wayne on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fort Wayne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNcq5_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#25. China Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5810 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809-2168
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCNIF_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#24. Great Wall Chinese Super Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3824 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-6810
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38E9ov_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#23. Banh Mi Barista

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5320 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-5445
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7NtW_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#22. Seoul Garden Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $
- Address: 1820 W Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-1109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQvvT_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#21. Double Dragon Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 117 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-2503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqqAR_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#20. Sapporo

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6150 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-1430
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbtTY_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#19. Golden China Chinese Restaurants

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1738 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-1418
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rlmn_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#18. Hainan House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1820 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809-1306
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJHBd_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#17. Umi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2912 Getz Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-3019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHuZv_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pho-Shi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6735 W Jefferson Blvd Next to Moe's, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-6209
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDf4j_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#15. West Coast Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2310 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46807-1302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005WHC_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#14. Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2006 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-6412
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQqug_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#13. Thai Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5129 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1172
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADDaz_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#12. Sakura Japanese Restaurant And Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5828 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1675
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0k2B_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#11. Ryu's Kitchen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2461 Hobson Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805-2917
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rltI8_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#10. Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2882 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-1669
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WS4mm_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#9. Mahnin Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 2701 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46807-1401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKE7s_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#8. Han Dynasty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6401 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7LIo_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#7. Baan Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4634 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-5548
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCvGM_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#6. Asakusa Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6224 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-1428
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eyytd_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#5. Nawa Inspired Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-1719
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btOXE_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#4. Koto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 E Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-4406
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnbMv_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#3. Naked Tchopstix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8607 US Highway 24 W, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-4743
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLcz1_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#2. Kim Vu Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 433 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-2051
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSQEC_0gfTtM1W00
Tripadvisor

#1. Wu's Fine Chinese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4411 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-5522
