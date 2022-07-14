Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fort Wayne, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Fort Wayne features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Fort Wayne on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fort Wayne.

#25. China Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5810 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809-2168

#24. Great Wall Chinese Super Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3824 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-6810

#23. Banh Mi Barista

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5320 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-5445

#22. Seoul Garden Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $

- Address: 1820 W Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-1109

#21. Double Dragon Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 117 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-2503

#20. Sapporo

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6150 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-1430

#19. Golden China Chinese Restaurants

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1738 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-1418

#18. Hainan House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1820 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809-1306

#17. Umi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2912 Getz Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-3019

#16. Pho-Shi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6735 W Jefferson Blvd Next to Moe's, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-6209

#15. West Coast Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2310 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46807-1302

#14. Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2006 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-6412

#13. Thai Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5129 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1172

#12. Sakura Japanese Restaurant And Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5828 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-1675

#11. Ryu's Kitchen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2461 Hobson Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805-2917

#10. Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2882 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-1669

#9. Mahnin Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 2701 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne, IN 46807-1401

#8. Han Dynasty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6401 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

#7. Baan Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4634 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-5548

#6. Asakusa Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6224 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818-1428

#5. Nawa Inspired Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 126 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-1719

#4. Koto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 301 E Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-4406

#3. Naked Tchopstix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8607 US Highway 24 W, Fort Wayne, IN 46804-4743

#2. Kim Vu Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 433 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-2051

#1. Wu's Fine Chinese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4411 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825-5522

