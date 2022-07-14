ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rapid City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRst7_0gfTtIUc00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rapid City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Rapid City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Rapid City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rapid City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOqsO_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#17. Himalayan Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Nepali
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1720 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701-4563
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knLLb_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#16. China Wok

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1575 N Lacrosse St Ste B, Rapid City, SD 57701-6976
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xd1ai_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#15. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1734 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7i75_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#14. Bokujo Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 518 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701-2765
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftYwb_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Golden Fortune Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1118 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1347
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Rapid City metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYNeW_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#12. Imperial Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 702 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1688
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0qJF_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#11. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 315 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1458
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkO0R_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ichiban

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1109 W Omaha St Ste A, Rapid City, SD 57701-2675
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVOQe_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#9. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mongolian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1745 Elgin Street Rushmore Crossing, Rapid City, SD 57701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuJlK_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#8. Golden Phoenix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2421 W Main St, Rapid City, SD 57702-2421
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Rapid City in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBj9y_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#7. Hana Korean Grill & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3550 Sturgis Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702-0312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGM0S_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $
- Address: 1415 N Lacrosse St Ste 1, Rapid City, SD 57701-6957
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F06mn_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#5. Thai Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1551
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtyJa_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sumo Japanese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 214 E Saint Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701-2917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEJil_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fuji Sushi and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 N Maple Ave Unit 478, Rapid City, SD 57701-7881
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Rapid City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pa4ZA_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#2. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1731 Eglin St, Rapid City, SD 57701-6100
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ypwzu_0gfTtIUc00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pacific Rim Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1375 N Lacrosse St Ste 1, Rapid City, SD 57701-6978
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Food & Drinks
Rapid City, SD
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Chinese Restaurant#Deliciousness#Food Drink#Asian#Indian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy