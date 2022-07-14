Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rapid City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Rapid City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Rapid City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rapid City.

#17. Himalayan Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Nepali

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1720 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701-4563

#16. China Wok

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1575 N Lacrosse St Ste B, Rapid City, SD 57701-6976

#15. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1734 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

#14. Bokujo Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 518 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701-2765

#13. The Golden Fortune Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1118 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1347

#12. Imperial Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 702 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1688

#11. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 315 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1458

#10. Ichiban

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1109 W Omaha St Ste A, Rapid City, SD 57701-2675

#9. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mongolian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1745 Elgin Street Rushmore Crossing, Rapid City, SD 57701

#8. Golden Phoenix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2421 W Main St, Rapid City, SD 57702-2421

#7. Hana Korean Grill & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3550 Sturgis Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702-0312

#6. Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $

- Address: 1415 N Lacrosse St Ste 1, Rapid City, SD 57701-6957

#5. Thai Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 221 E North St, Rapid City, SD 57701-1551

#4. Sumo Japanese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 214 E Saint Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701-2917

#3. Fuji Sushi and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2200 N Maple Ave Unit 478, Rapid City, SD 57701-7881

#2. Fuji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1731 Eglin St, Rapid City, SD 57701-6100

#1. Pacific Rim Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1375 N Lacrosse St Ste 1, Rapid City, SD 57701-6978

