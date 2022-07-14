Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Youngstown, according to Tripadvisor
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Youngstown, according to Tripadvisor
What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Youngstown features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Youngstown on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Youngstown.
Tripadvisor
#11. Mizu Sushi Japanese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5832 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446-4706
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Sawa Steak House
- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7401 Market St Rm 791, Youngstown, OH 44512-5621
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Asuka Japanese Cuisine
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7381 Market St, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-5611
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. House of China
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-4804
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Royal Grill Buffet
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 267 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-4806
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Metros where people in Youngstown are getting new jobs
Tripadvisor
#6. Mizu
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 60 Boardman Poland Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512-4601
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Fortune Garden
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4245 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505-1003
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Imperial Garden
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7098 Lockwood Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512-4064
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. izumi sushi Japanese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 840 Boardman Poland Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512-5115
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Golden Hunan Restaurant & Lounge
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3111 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505-1801
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Youngstown that don't require a college degree
Tripadvisor
#1. Pho Saigon
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6532 South Ave, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-3662
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0