Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Youngstown, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Youngstown features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Youngstown on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Youngstown.

Tripadvisor

#11. Mizu Sushi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5832 Youngstown Warren Rd, Niles, OH 44446-4706

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Sawa Steak House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7401 Market St Rm 791, Youngstown, OH 44512-5621

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Asuka Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7381 Market St, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-5611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. House of China

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 135 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-4804

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Royal Grill Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 267 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-4806

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Youngstown are getting new jobs

Tripadvisor

#6. Mizu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 60 Boardman Poland Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512-4601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Fortune Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4245 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505-1003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Imperial Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7098 Lockwood Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512-4064

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. izumi sushi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 840 Boardman Poland Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512-5115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Golden Hunan Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3111 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505-1801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Youngstown that don't require a college degree

Tripadvisor

#1. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6532 South Ave, Boardman, Youngstown, OH 44512-3662

- Read more on Tripadvisor