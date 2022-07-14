ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Woman seen in video could have info about victim in child sexual exploitation case: FBI

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington, D.C. Field Office has released images of a woman they say may have information about the identity of a victim in...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife's safari death

A wealthy dentist killed his wife of 34 years with a shotgun blast at dawn on a remote African safari in 2016, collected nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds and later blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!,” a U.S. prosecutor told a jury in opening statements of the dentist’s murder trial Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Law & Crime

Kentucky Pediatrician Who Allegedly Asked FBI Agent to Make Ex-Husband ‘Text Her an Apologetic Suicide Note’ Is Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 52-year-old pediatrician in Kentucky was formally indicted last Wednesday for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband after he was given custody of their two children. Dr. Stephanie M. Russell faces one count of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, court documents obtained...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheDailyBeast

Congressman Who Lied to FBI Multiple Times Escapes Prison Time

A federal judge in California sentenced Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to two years probation and 320 hours of community service on Tuesday, and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $300 mandatory fee. A jury convicted Fortenberry in March of lying multiple times to the FBI during its investigation into $30,200 in foreign “straw” donations to his campaign. The prosecution had asked for the maximum six months in prison, but a judge said the lies were “out of character” for Fortenberry, who “by all accounts” was of “exceptional character.” The judge didn’t speculate about why the Republican eschewed those morals in this instance. At the time of Fortenberry’s arrest last October, prosecutors said a broader probe was ongoing, and involved other public officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO
Newsweek

Cop Blocked Ambulance, Handcuffed EMT Trying to Get Patient Into Hospital

A Rochester police officer was placed on desk duty after being involved in an altercation with an employee of Monroe Ambulance inside an emergency department. This comes after Pew Research released findings from a study that showed an all-time low in community trust in police. The incident occurred at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 11 after the officer allegedly parked his vehicle in the ambulance bay.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sexual Exploitation#Violent Crime#D C Field Office#American
NBC News

Fingerprints show U.K. resident is American who faked death to avoid charges, Utah prosecutors say

Fingerprints linked a man in Scotland to an American rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death to evade justice, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. The man — who U.S. authorities insist is Nicholas Rossi — appeared in a Glasgow courtroom this week identifying himself as 34-year-old Arthur Knight, according to Utah County Attorney David O. Leavitt. Scottish prosecutors said prints prove he's the American wanted for rape in Utah, according to Leavitt.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
International Business Times

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Regrets Meeting Jeffrey Epstein As Victims Describe Shame

Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday said it was her "greatest regret" to have ever met Jeffrey Epstein as the British socialite prepared to be sentenced for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier sexually abuse underage girls. Speaking in Manhattan federal court, Maxwell called Epstein a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Ghislaine Maxwell Addresses The Epstein Victims Directly In Court: I Hope My ‘Conviction’ Brings You ‘Pleasure’

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, addressed the victims of Jeffrey Epstein directly during her sentencing hearing on Jun. 28, 2022. The serial predator’s righthand woman told the victims she hoped her conviction would bring them “pleasure” while trying to convince the judge to offer a lenient sentence, according to the New York Post. She was given 20 years behind bars.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy