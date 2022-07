A multi-vehicle accident in in SeaTac left several people with injuries. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 8:15 p.m. on S. 188th Street and I-5. According to the officials, one person required extrication from their vehicle after the collision. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken hip and hand injury.

SEATAC, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO