With the smell of deep-fried food and the revving of monster truck engines, the Summit County Fair is back at the end of this month. The fair will take place Tuesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 31, at the Summit County Fairgrounds, located at North and Howe avenues in Tallmadge. This year’s theme is “A Week of Fairadise.”

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO