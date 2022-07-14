Colp shooting under investigation

The hiring of five new police officers -- three for patrol and two for school security -- was unanimously approved on Monday night by the Marion City Council. The rookie patrol officers coming aboard are Garrett Patterson, Mason Dodd and Jackson Yates. All three will attend the police academy at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, and will go on duty in August, Police Chief David Fitts said. All three, present with families in attendance, shook hands with the council members.
