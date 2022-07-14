Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/14 and Beyond

My mother took me to the Art Institute of Chicago when I was very young and let me pick out postcards of my favorite paintings. I chose mostly Impressionists such as Degas, Cezanne, Gauguin, Van Gogh, and Seurat. It can be argued that not all of these are strictly Impressionists, and Cezanne outright rejected being labeled a part of the movement, but the beauty of light, texture, and subject matter in their work is what drew me to them so long ago. I have made my way to different shows at the Art Institute over the years to immerse myself in these artists—one on one. The so-called immersive experience of Monet and the Impressionists at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago does a disservice to the work and passion of the artists, in my opinion. These are reproductions of art that should be seen live/in person to get a full appreciation of light and color at play. This exhibit is art on steroids and not a true representation of an important movement in art history.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO