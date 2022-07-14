Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 7/14 and Beyond

Violet Sky Theatre is a new company in the Chicago cultural landscape and it was a delight to attend their production of Summer and Smoke, directed by Eden Blattner. I have long been a fan of Tennessee Williams, particularly for his deep and multi-faceted female characters. Themes of fragility and duality are the touchpoints of characters such as Blanche DuBois in Streetcar Named Desire, Alexandra Del Lago in Sweet Bird of Youth, and Alma Winemiller in Summer and Smoke. This play is a story of awakening, loss, deep grief and the denial of all three. Alma Winemiller (Lindsey Zanatta) lives submerged under the weight of propriety and morality, of being a minister’s daughter. Reverend Winemiller (Chuck Munro) is pleased with his timid and frail daughter giving singing lessons and holding an intellectual circle at the rectory with people that meet his approval. In turn, he is appalled at the mental illness of Mrs. Winemiller (Debra Rodkin) who has no filters and is prone to shouting embarrassing phrases, shoplifting, and brazenly licking an ice cream cone in public. Rodkin brilliantly pulls off the erratic behavior that put the first Mrs. Rochester in the attic in Jane Eyre.
