Newton, IL

RECENT CITY COUNCIL MEETING

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEWTON) At last week’s regular Newton City Council meeting. The Council : approved the appointment of the City of Newton Department Heads as presented : approved a 90 cent per hour...

www.freedom929.com

freedom929.com

REGULAR MONTHLY MEETINGS

(OLNEY/NEWTON) There are two regular monthly meetings coming up tonight :. * the Jasper County Board meets tonight at the County Office Building in Newton at 7:00. * the Richland County Board meets tonight at the County Jail Meeting Room in Olney, starting at 7:00. The Board’s Finance Committee meets an hour earlier at 6:00.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

ONLY DAYS AWAY FROM STARTING

(OLNEY) The 165th Richland County Fair is nearly a week away, set to begin a week from tomorrow, on Friday, July 22nd, running each day & night through Saturday, July 30th, on the fairgrounds in the Olney City Park. One of the fair’s most popular events in the Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant, which will start at 7:00 Monday night, July 25th, at the grandstand. Reserved ticket sales for the Pageant and Demo Derby, plus general admission tickets for all other grandstand events will begin next Wednesday (7/20) and Thursday (7/21) at the Fair Board Office, from 12 noon to 6:00pm each day. The tickets will then be on sale next Friday (7/22) and thereafter from 8:00 to 6:00 each day. All adult tickets are $10 while children 12 and under are $5. Returning this year is live music, plus truck & tractor pulls, dirt drags, motocross, demo derby, gospel music, the talent show, the White Tent events, carnival rides filling the midway, and new this year, go cart racing. Check it all out on the richlandcountyfair.org website. The Richland County Fair, July 22nd to July 30th in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
WTHI

New butcher shop to fill missing grocery store void

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois is home to just under 2,500 residents. For years they have had to travel nearly 25 miles in order to get their groceries from the closest Walmart. That is all about to change. After their only local grocery store, an IGA, closed years ago...
CASEY, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Newton, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police are searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous in the Washington area of Daviess County. In a post on Facebook, The Washington Police Department said they are searching for 23-year-old Carlos Rosario Gonzalez of Washington. Gonzalez is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. The man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
newschannel20.com

Hospital raises flag to honor Central A&M student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield held a flag-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday in honor of Keegan Virden. Virden, 15, was a Central A&M student who was pronounced deceased at 2:01 p.m. on Friday at HSHS Hospital. Virden was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he and three other students were involved in a crash near Assumption on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Person
50 Cent
freedom929.com

HEAVY RAINFALL LAST WEEKEND

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning, with all of the rain falling last weekend. The highest rain total last week was three inches and four tenths (3.40) in German Township, followed by three inches and three tenths (3.30) in Preston Township, and two inches and seven tenths (2.70) in both Denver and Claremont Townships. Then it was Noble Township with two inches and six tenths (2.60), Madison Township with two and a half inches (2.50), the Farm Bureau Office in Olney at two inches even (2.00), Olney Township with an inch and nine tenths (1.90), one Bonpas Township site at an inch and six tenths (1.60), the other Bonpas Township site at an inch and a half (1.50), & Decker Township with an inch and two tenths (1.20). Here at our National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we had two inches and eighteen hundredths (2.18) last week. That compares to our rainfall total from a year ago last week in 2021, at three inches and two tenths (3.20).
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

LEASA FAYE JOHNSON

(NEWTON) The funeral service for Leasa Faye Johnson, age 54, of Newton, will be held Tuesday morning, July 19, at 10:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton, with burial in the Mound Cemetery, northeast of Willow Hill. The visitation is Monday evening, July 18, from 4:00 until 7:00, at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for Leasa Faye Johnson of Newton.
NEWTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka woman airlifted from one vehicle crash

A 51-year-old Iuka woman was airlifted from the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on the 2100 block of Iuka Road about four miles south of Iuka. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Lori Lacy of Kirby Road left the east side of the Iuka Road for an unknown reason, hit a culvert, and overturned an unknown number of times before the vehicle came to rest on its wheels.
IUKA, IL
newschannel20.com

Second Central A&M student died after in US 51 crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A second teenager involved in a crash on Tuesday in Christian County has died. According to the Central A&M principal, Keegan Virden who was one of four students in the car involved in a collision near Assumption has died. There will be a a flag...
ASSUMPTION, IL
freedom929.com

ALVA J. JOHNSON

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Alva J. Johnson, age 58, of Olney, will be held Friday afternoon, July 15, at 1:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is also Friday afternoon, July 15, from 12:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Alva J. Johnson of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

PATRICIA ANNE “PAT” COULTER

(OBLONG) The celebration of life for Patricia Anne “Pat” Coulter, age 92, of Oblong, will be held Sunday afternoon, July 17, at 2:00, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong, with burial in the Palestine Cemetery. The visitation is also Sunday afternoon, July 17, from 1:00 until service time, at the Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong. Again, that’s for Patricia Anne “Pat” Coulter of Oblong.
OBLONG, IL
WCIA

Top 8 places to eat at Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — From family recipes rooted in the neighborhood to Italian cuisine coming across the sea, food in Mattoon always keeps the community more than satisfied. Discover the local treasures and get to know the owners behind the scene. Taco Amigo. 3300 Marshall Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938.
MATTOON, IL
freedom929.com

JAMES ALAN MCCOPLIN

(OBLONG) A private family funeral service will be held for James Alan McCoplin, age 73, of Oblong, with burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery north of Palestine. There are no other services. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong is assisting the family with the private arrangements. Again, that’s private services only for James Alan McCoplin of Oblong.
OBLONG, IL
freedom929.com

ELLA “BELLA” EMKIN-MCKANE

(OLNEY) The visitation and funeral service for 21 month old Ella “Bella” Emkin-McKane of Olney will be held this Friday afternoon, July 15, at 4:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon, July 17, at 2:00, at the Elm Street Christian Church in Olney. Again, that’s for 21 month old, Ella “Bella” Emkin-McKane, of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
wmay.com

Minor Dead After Car Crash In Assumption

A young crash victim has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon is confirming the death of 15 year old Keegan Virden. Virden sustained multiple blunt force injuries in a motor vehicle collision near Assumption, IL on Tuesday. Virden was pronounced deceased Friday at 2:01pm at HSHS St. John’s Hospital....
ASSUMPTION, IL
WCIA

Ginger Ale’s: On The Road with Jacob

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Meteorologist Jacob Dickey stopped by the newest drink stand in Mattoon to find out more about their big claim to fame!. Email Jacob at jdickey@wcia.com with your recommendations as he searches for Central Illinois’ top dining destinations.
MATTOON, IL

