One dead after crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on July 13 around 10:40 p.m. in Midland. MPD Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring Street and W. New Jersey...www.newswest9.com
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on July 13 around 10:40 p.m. in Midland. MPD Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring Street and W. New Jersey...www.newswest9.com
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0