Midland, TX

One dead after crash in Midland

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 2 days ago
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on July 13 around 10:40 p.m. in Midland. MPD Officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring Street and W. New Jersey...

Midland woman killed in overnight crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in Midland. Midland Police say that on Wednesday at about 10:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of S. Big Spring St. and W. New Jersey Ave. in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Crash investigators...
Motorcyclist remembered by close friends after crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is being remembered tonight, after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night. The Midland Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of fm 1788 and younger road around 8 o'clock in the morning wednesday for a motorcycle crash. Officers said 32-year-old Travis Collins, was riding his bike in […]
Howard County fatal crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A man is dead after a crash in Howard County Tuesday night. According to DPS reports, John Tyler Hardin was traveling westbound on CR 48 when he disregarded the stop sign at the FM 669 intersection and lost control of the vehicle. Hardin then traveled off the roadway where his car rolled over.
Motorcyclist killed in FM 1788 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person is dead after a car crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Travis Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say that the crash took place around 7:47 am this morning, on FM 1788...
OPD and TxDOT sound alarm on pedestrian deaths

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pedestrian deaths are headed in the wrong direction in Texas. TxDOT says that they increased by 15% from 2020 to 2021, with 841 people losing their lives last year. And specifically in Odessa and Midland, TxDOT says that 37 crashes involving pedestrians ultimately resulted in 9 deaths. Both TxDOT and the […]
NTSB: Driver in fatal Texas bus crash tested positive for methamphetamine

ANDREWS, Texas — The NTSB has released the preliminary report on the March 15 fatal bus crash in Andrews, Texas, that killed several members of the University of the Southwest's golf team. According to the NTSB report, DNA testing revealed a 38-year-old male, Henrich Siemens, was driving the pickup...
DPS identifies victims in deadly Monday night crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened just a little after 9:00 p.m. on July 11 near SH 302 and FM 1936, just six miles of Odessa. Keethan James Gould, 40,...
OPD searching for missing man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. Samuel Duran, 23,  was last seen in the 2700 block of Hilltop. He is described as 6'2″ tall, weighing about 265 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, one white shoe and a […]
18 arrested in Jaguars sting

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested 18 people at Jaguars night club on July 10th during a permit inspection.  Officers said the business was actively involved in sexually oriented activity and that management there had been notified multiple times in writing of the requirements to obtain and maintain a business license over the […]
Pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is dead after being struck by two vehicles Sunday evening. According to Odessa Police, a group of men had been attempting to walk across 42nd Street near Golder just before 11:30 p.m. One of the men, identified as Shannon Miles, 53, was struck...
Loop 250 improvements coming at Todd Road

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT has announced a decision to close the Todd Road crossover on Loop 250 and add auxiliary lanes in the area for safety purposes. The work will be done in three phases. The first phase starts Thursday, July 14. It will rehabilitate both frontage roads between...
Bond set at 1M for man accused of murder

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Kameron Gammage, 23, is now facing a one-million-dollar bond after being charged with murder in the death of his eight-month-old son Logan Pierson.  Logan was found dead in his apartment on July 12 after his parents called 911 to report he wasn't breathing. Investigators said Logan was found with swelling and bruises […]
TxDOT issues new traffic alerts for several areas

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued the following traffic alerts for this week. Midland County TxDOT says that an equipment issue has extended lane closure for the right-hand westbound main lane. The outside westbound main lane of I-20 between West Loop 250 and FM 1788 will be closed from 9 […]
Father now charged with murder in death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man originally charged with injuring his son has now been charged with Capital Murder. Kameron Gammage, 23, was arrested July 12 after his 8-month-old son, Logan Pierson, was found dead with swelling and bruising to his face and head. The baby's mother, Leyla Pierson, 18, has also been charged in […]
Crime Stoppers search for stolen vehicle

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Have you seen this vehicle? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the publics help in finding a vehicle that went missing from the 2100 block of Nolan. According to a Facebook post from Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers, on July 11th around 2:41 pm Officers with […]
Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 21-year-old Christopher Avila is wanted for violating his probation. He was originally convicted of assaulting a peace officer.  If you know where Avila can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to […]
