Colorado State

9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live Saturday, July 16

By Editorials
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 2 days ago

Not long after learning our ABCs, many of us were taught to call 9-1-1 in an emergency. Now we have a new three-digit number to learn – 9-8-8 – the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. As of July 16, 2022, people can now call, text or chat using...

