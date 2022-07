Judy A. Meadows, 71, Pierceton, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Judy was born Feb. 15, 1951, in Unicoi County, Tennessee, the daughter of Fred and Norma (Broyles) Roberts. She was united in marriage to Gary Meadows on Aug. 4, 1995, in Warsaw. She enjoyed a lifetime of being a home maker and spending time with her family and friends. Judy was a member of the First United Baptist Church, Pierceton.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO