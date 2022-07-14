ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ME

Dog alerts police to Maine crash

WMTW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Maine — A dog helped alert police to a crash on Interstate 95 in Lincoln Sunday evening. State police say a trooper was parked in a crossover near mile 227 when a dog ran in front of...

www.wmtw.com

Daryl Lynn
2d ago

it's wonderful ! I m really glad the officer listened to the dog! maybe if the world listened to dogs more it wouldn't be in the mess it's in.

