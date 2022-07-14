Dog alerts police to Maine crash

A Doberman alerted a Maine State Police Trooper to a crash site. Trooper Chris Pina was sitting in his cruiser at a crossover on I-95 near Lincoln at about 5:30 Sunday evening when a Doberman ran in front of the parked car. It must have startled him because you just don't find dogs running around on the interstate. Trooper Pina got out of the cruiser and prevented the dog from running back into traffic. He put the dog in his cruiser and said he noticed the animal was covered in mud and scratches. This led him to believe the dog was probably lost.

LINCOLN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO