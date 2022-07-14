ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers need to take Rob Gronkowski at his word this time

By Rob Leeds
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Gronkowski is done with playing football. The Buccaneers and their fans need to start accepting this as an absolute fact. As silly as Rob Gronkowski may seem most of the time, there was nothing silly about the way he retired from football. His time with the Buccaneers is done, and...

thepewterplank.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
