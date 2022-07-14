ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Fredericksburg man found

By Will Gonzalez
 2 days ago
(Photo: Virginia State Police)

UPDATE: According to Virginia State Police, Vincent has been safely located.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fredericksburg Police Department for a missing 83-year-old man.

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

According to VSP, John “Jack” Herbert Vincent was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 on Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg. He is believed to have been wearing a dark blue polo shirt, light khaki pants and black shoes.

Vincent is 6’1″ but walks hunched over, according to police. He weighs around 200 pounds, has blue eyes and balding grey hair. He is believed to be traveling on foot. Vincent has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance is believed to pose a threat to his safety, according to VSP.

Anyone with information regarding Vincent’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-654-5911.

