Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, South County Farm Road, north of West CR 600S, Claypool. Driver: Kelly C. Hoover, 17, South County Farm Road, Claypool. Hoover was traveling north on County Farm Road when her vehicle left the roadway, hitting an REMC utility pole and snapping it in half. The downed power lines started a fire in a field across from the accident. Hoover was treated at the scene by medics for abrasions to her elbow and lower arm area. Damage up to $25,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO