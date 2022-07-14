ONLY DAYS AWAY FROM STARTING

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning, with all of the rain falling last weekend. The highest rain total last week was three inches and four tenths (3.40) in German Township, followed by three inches and three tenths (3.30) in Preston Township, and two inches and seven tenths (2.70) in both Denver and Claremont Townships. Then it was Noble Township with two inches and six tenths (2.60), Madison Township with two and a half inches (2.50), the Farm Bureau Office in Olney at two inches even (2.00), Olney Township with an inch and nine tenths (1.90), one Bonpas Township site at an inch and six tenths (1.60), the other Bonpas Township site at an inch and a half (1.50), & Decker Township with an inch and two tenths (1.20). Here at our National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we had two inches and eighteen hundredths (2.18) last week. That compares to our rainfall total from a year ago last week in 2021, at three inches and two tenths (3.20).

