Olney, IL

ONLY DAYS AWAY FROM STARTING

By Mark Weiler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The 165th Richland County Fair is nearly a week away, set to begin a week from tomorrow, on Friday, July 22nd, running each day & night through Saturday, July 30th, on the fairgrounds in the Olney City Park. One...

Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Jackpot Now at $77,363

The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Drawing is back on Main Street tonight with a new jackpot amount. $77,363 could be yours with a $1.00 ticket from the club. Tickets for the 50/50 jackpots will also be on sale. The big drawing is happening tonight at 6:00 pm on Main...
COLUMBUS, IN
New butcher shop to fill missing grocery store void

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois is home to just under 2,500 residents. For years they have had to travel nearly 25 miles in order to get their groceries from the closest Walmart. That is all about to change. After their only local grocery store, an IGA, closed years ago...
CASEY, IL
Tractor and Truck Pull back at the Grandstands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday evening was one of the most anticipated events of the Vigo County Fair. The annual Truck and Tractor Pull was one of the most attended events this week. The tractors and trucks pulled weighted sleds that could weigh as much as 45,000 pounds. Winners of the pull could win up to $2,000.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Our Town Mattoon: Sarah Bush Lincoln building new hospice house

Sarah Bush Lincoln is building a brand new SBL Hospice House with construction starting this summer. There is a capital campaign underway to help support it – “The most important home you’ll ever build.”. This house will be the only hospice home outside of St. Louis and...
MATTOON, IL
Top 8 places to eat at Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — From family recipes rooted in the neighborhood to Italian cuisine coming across the sea, food in Mattoon always keeps the community more than satisfied. Discover the local treasures and get to know the owners behind the scene. Taco Amigo. 3300 Marshall Avenue, Mattoon IL 61938.
MATTOON, IL
REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting last night in Olney. The Board : approved the payment of all claims – county general worth $93,540 and non-county worth $260,858 : discussed Animal Control and decided that the county will only respond to animal bite cases for the time being – there will be no stray animal pickup : approved a bridge aid petition for Olney Township : approved the MFT funds for the county and townships : approved the salaries for the State’s Attorney and Public Defender : noted possible concrete work is needed in the Courthouse basement – pass along to the County’s Public Building Commission : heard from Kemper Technology about contract and future needs : approved the resignation of the Courthouse and County Jail janitor – currently accepting applications : agreed to use $50,000 of ARPA funds for a new Sheriff’s Department squad car : agreed to hire a Grant Writer for the County : approved a $56,000 ARPA fund donation to the White Squirrel Pickleball Association : and took no further action, other than to adjourn, after a closed session : the next regular monthly meeting is August 11th.
OLNEY, IL
Elevate your ideas in Our Town Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Starting your own business can be well, intimidating. “Terrifying. So scary, but yet it’s been so rewarding,” Ashley Berkheimer, the found of Soul Weights, said. Places like Elevate CCIC incorporated want to help. “Part of it is, you know, coming here and connecting with their team to learn about, okay, these […]
MATTOON, IL
Daviess County Commons Area Nearing Final Stage of Planning

Beautiful downtown Washington is about to expand. What is now a parking lot for downtown shoppers could soon look very different. Below is one of the many possible renditions of the new commons area in downtown Washington. This area to is an area to showcase events music, and other fun...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
ELLA “BELLA” EMKIN-MCKANE

(OLNEY) The visitation and funeral service for 21 month old Ella “Bella” Emkin-McKane of Olney will be held this Friday afternoon, July 15, at 4:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon, July 17, at 2:00, at the Elm Street Christian Church in Olney. Again, that’s for 21 month old, Ella “Bella” Emkin-McKane, of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
IDOT wants your opinion on proposed IL-37 improvements in Benton

CARBONDALE – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an open house-style public meeting to discuss proposed improvements to Illinois 37 from the north edge of Bonnie to Bond Street in Benton. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 19 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Rend Lake...
BENTON, IL
ALVA J. JOHNSON

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Alva J. Johnson, age 58, of Olney, will be held Friday afternoon, July 15, at 1:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is also Friday afternoon, July 15, from 12:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Alva J. Johnson of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
Two areas in Evansville are under a boil advisory

Portions of a pair of Evansville neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil advisory. The first advisory was issued July 13 and affects customers on the west side. The impacted homes are between Hartmentz road to the north, Drier Boulevard to the east, Claremont to the south and S. Barker to the west.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Politics
RECENT CITY COUNCIL MEETING

(NEWTON) At last week’s regular Newton City Council meeting. The Council : approved the appointment of the City of Newton Department Heads as presented : approved a 90 cent per hour pay increase for all Newton Department Heads, retroactive to May 1st, 2022 : also approved a 50 cent per hour pay hike for part-time clerical employees, retroactive to May 1st : approved the $200,536 pay estimate #1 to Grunloh Building Inc. for construction of the City’s Sludge Storage Building : approved the Newton City Hall renovation work with an estimate of $24,129 for material and labor : approved the purchase of a squad car for the Newton Police Department worth $48,190 from Morrow Brothers Ford Inc. : and took no action after a closed session to discuss litigation : the next regular meeting for the Newton City Council will be next Tuesday night, July 19th.
NEWTON, IL
HEAVY RAINFALL LAST WEEKEND

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning, with all of the rain falling last weekend. The highest rain total last week was three inches and four tenths (3.40) in German Township, followed by three inches and three tenths (3.30) in Preston Township, and two inches and seven tenths (2.70) in both Denver and Claremont Townships. Then it was Noble Township with two inches and six tenths (2.60), Madison Township with two and a half inches (2.50), the Farm Bureau Office in Olney at two inches even (2.00), Olney Township with an inch and nine tenths (1.90), one Bonpas Township site at an inch and six tenths (1.60), the other Bonpas Township site at an inch and a half (1.50), & Decker Township with an inch and two tenths (1.20). Here at our National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we had two inches and eighteen hundredths (2.18) last week. That compares to our rainfall total from a year ago last week in 2021, at three inches and two tenths (3.20).
OLNEY, IL
Strangers pitch in to rescue children locked in car in Evansville

Over the weekend, the Brummett family was heading to Golden Corral for a late lunch. Before they could make it through the restaurant’s doors, they came across a woman desperate for help. “We walked over and I asked if she was okay because she looked distraught,” says Cody Brummett....
EVANSVILLE, IN
CAROL ANN ROHR

(NEWTON) The funeral service for Carol Ann Rohr, age 87, of Newton, will be held Tuesday morning, July 19, at 11:00, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Newton, with burial in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Newton. The visitation is Monday evening, July 18, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Newton, with additional visitation from 10:00 to 10:30 Tuesday morning at the church. The Meyer Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Carol Ann Rohr of Newton.
NEWTON, IL
2022 Effingham County Fair Queen Candidates Announced

The 2022 Effingham County Fair Queen Candidates have been announced. The Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant announced the contestants on their Facebook Page on Tuesday. The following are competing for the title of Miss Effingham County Fair:. Riley Arend. Kendyl Schultz. Violet Wendling. Kyandra Zerrusen. Anna Carrell. Peyton Garrard.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
West Boggs Park Employees to See Pay Increases

The Daviess County Council met for a busy Wednesday morning meeting. The council first heard from Diana Snyder, who shared details on the Integrated Reentry and Correctional Support Program (IRACS). The program will be housed in the jail and will help inmates reenter society through classes and counseling. It is fully grant funded.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

