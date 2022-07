LIVERMORE (CBS SF) -- An altercation in a Livermore bowling alley bar ended in gunfire that left one person dead, two others hospitalized in stable condition and the gunman at large.Livermore police spokesman Sgt. Steve Goard said the incident began around 6 p.m. in the bar area of the busy Granada Bowl, located at 1620 Railroad Ave."It started out as a fight between four individuals," Goard told reporters at a Saturday night news conference. "It ultimately led to one person shooting and fleeing the scene. Our officers arrived on scene and were able to determine that three adults were injured...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 2 MINUTES AGO