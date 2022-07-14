ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' teaser trailer introduces Numenor

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLZj3_0gfTocYj00

July 14 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the fantasy series Thursday.

The new preview introduces the island kingdom of Númenor. The characters there include Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

In addition, the teaser gives a look at the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes and the Sundering Seas.

Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel, with Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad.

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Hobbit and his Lord of the Rings book series. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

It "will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness," an official synopsis reads.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video.

