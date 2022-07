Chase Elliott hit a rough patch recently, failing to finish in the top 20 in three consecutive starts. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion has turned things around, however, following an eighth-place finish at Sonoma with two victories and a runner-up in his last three outings. Elliott seeks his fourth win of the season when he competes in the 2022 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The 26-year-old has been one of the top drivers this year as he leads the Cup Series with three victories and 684 points while tying for the most top-10 finishes with 13.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO