Eugene, OR

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Eugene features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Eugene on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Eugene.

Tripadvisor

#26. Lotus Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 810 Charnelton St, Eugene, OR 97401-2937
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Legend of Szechuan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 207 E 5th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401-2762
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Four Plus 3 Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2130 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402-3503
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Toshi's Ramen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1520 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401-4035
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2355 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402-3311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Ubon Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402-4612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Maru Asian Tapas Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Franklin, Eugene, OR
- Address: Franklin, Eugene, OR

Tripadvisor

#19. Pho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2729 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR 97408-4610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Hong Kong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1799 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97401-4014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 Coburg Rd. Oakway Center, Eugene, OR 97401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Izumi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2773 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR 97408-4610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Makoto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1167 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97401-3512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Blu Mist Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Valley River Dr Suite 130, Eugene, OR 97401-6758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Sushi Station Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 199 E 5th Ave #7, Eugene, OR 97401-8715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Jung's Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4355 Commerce St Ste 110, Eugene, OR 97402-5466
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Noodle Bowl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 860 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401-2727
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Sushi Ya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5 E 8th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401-2906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Yi Shen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1915 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402-3518
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Kung Fu Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2560 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97405-3133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Spice ’n Steam

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 165 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401-3009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Manola's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 652 E Broadway, Eugene, OR 97401-3340
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Izakaya Meiji Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 345 Van Buren St, Eugene, OR 97402-4945
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Tasty Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 80 E 29th Ave, Eugene, OR 97405-3624
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Chao Pra Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 580 Adams St, Eugene, OR 97402-5164
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Ta Ra Rin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Oak St, Eugene, OR 97401-3542
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Sabai Cafe & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 27 Oakway Ctr, Eugene, OR 97401-5623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

