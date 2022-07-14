Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Eugene features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Eugene on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Eugene.

#26. Lotus Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 810 Charnelton St, Eugene, OR 97401-2937

#25. Legend of Szechuan

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 207 E 5th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401-2762

#24. Four Plus 3 Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2130 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402-3503

#23. Toshi's Ramen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1520 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401-4035

#22. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2355 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402-3311

#21. Ubon Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 900 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402-4612

#20. Maru Asian Tapas Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Franklin, Eugene, OR

#19. Pho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2729 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR 97408-4610

#18. Hong Kong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1799 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97401-4014

#17. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 124 Coburg Rd. Oakway Center, Eugene, OR 97401

#16. Izumi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2773 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR 97408-4610

#15. Makoto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1167 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97401-3512

#14. Blu Mist Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 Valley River Dr Suite 130, Eugene, OR 97401-6758

#13. Sushi Station Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 199 E 5th Ave #7, Eugene, OR 97401-8715

#12. Jung's Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4355 Commerce St Ste 110, Eugene, OR 97402-5466

#11. Noodle Bowl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 860 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401-2727

#10. Sushi Ya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5 E 8th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401-2906

#9. Yi Shen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1915 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402-3518

#8. Kung Fu Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2560 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97405-3133

#7. Spice ’n Steam

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 165 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401-3009

#6. Manola's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 652 E Broadway, Eugene, OR 97401-3340

#5. Izakaya Meiji Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 345 Van Buren St, Eugene, OR 97402-4945

#4. Tasty Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 80 E 29th Ave, Eugene, OR 97405-3624

#3. Chao Pra Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 580 Adams St, Eugene, OR 97402-5164

#2. Ta Ra Rin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 Oak St, Eugene, OR 97401-3542

#1. Sabai Cafe & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (532 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 27 Oakway Ctr, Eugene, OR 97401-5623

