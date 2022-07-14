ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lincoln, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Lincoln features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Lincoln on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lincoln.

#23. China Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2662 Cornhusker Hwy Ste 8, Lincoln, NE 68521-1464
#22. Thai Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 245 S 13th St Ste 111, Lincoln, NE 68508-2005
#21. Vung Tau Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Soups
- Price: $
- Address: 2708 Y St, Lincoln, NE 68503-1860
#20. China Buffet and Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 120 N 66th St, Lincoln, NE 68505-2402
#19. Lan House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1226 P St Suite 102, Lincoln, NE 68508-1452
#18. Grey Whale Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 N 10th St In the Grand Manse Building, Lincoln, NE 68508-3633
#17. Pho 14 Noodles Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: not available
- Address: 1245 Libra Dr Ste 108 LINCOLN NE 68512, Lincoln, NE 68512
#16. Kinja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4141 Pioneer Woods Dr Suite 120, Lincoln, NE 68506-7568
#15. Issara Modern Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 Pine Lake Rd Ste 7, Lincoln, NE 68512-3696
#14. Blessing Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4451 N 26th St Ste 800, Lincoln, NE 68521-4143
#13. Shen Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3520 Village Dr Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68516-4799
#12. Pho Nguyenn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 611 N 27th St Ste 5, Lincoln, NE 68503-3102
#11. Mr. Hui's No. 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4131 Pioneer Woods Dr, Lincoln, NE 68506-7556
#10. Perfect Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2855 N. 27th St., Lincoln, NE, Lincoln, NE 68521-1468
#9. Koen Japanese BBQ and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 Jamie Ln, Lincoln, NE 68512-9413
#8. Banhwich Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 940 N 26th St # 201, Lincoln, NE 68503-2520
#7. Mr. Hui's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3255 Cornhusker Hwy Suite B6, Lincoln, NE 68504-1968
#6. Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6055 Apple Way, Lincoln, NE 68516-3508
#5. Pho Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 940 N 26th St Ste 206, Lincoln, NE 68503-2520
#4. Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2840 Jamie Ln, Lincoln, NE 68516-7761
#3. Hiro 88

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 R St., Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508-1538
#2. Blue Orchid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 N 10th St, Lincoln, NE 68508-3633
#1. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 808 R Street Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68508-1520
