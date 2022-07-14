Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lincoln, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Lincoln features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Lincoln on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lincoln.

Tripadvisor

#23. China Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2662 Cornhusker Hwy Ste 8, Lincoln, NE 68521-1464

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Thai Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 245 S 13th St Ste 111, Lincoln, NE 68508-2005

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Vung Tau Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Soups

- Price: $

- Address: 2708 Y St, Lincoln, NE 68503-1860

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. China Buffet and Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 120 N 66th St, Lincoln, NE 68505-2402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Lan House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1226 P St Suite 102, Lincoln, NE 68508-1452

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Lincoln are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#18. Grey Whale Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 129 N 10th St In the Grand Manse Building, Lincoln, NE 68508-3633

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Pho 14 Noodles Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: not available

- Address: 1245 Libra Dr Ste 108 LINCOLN NE 68512, Lincoln, NE 68512

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Kinja

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4141 Pioneer Woods Dr Suite 120, Lincoln, NE 68506-7568

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Issara Modern Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1701 Pine Lake Rd Ste 7, Lincoln, NE 68512-3696

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Blessing Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4451 N 26th St Ste 800, Lincoln, NE 68521-4143

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lincoln metro area

Tripadvisor

#13. Shen Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3520 Village Dr Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68516-4799

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Pho Nguyenn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 611 N 27th St Ste 5, Lincoln, NE 68503-3102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Mr. Hui's No. 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4131 Pioneer Woods Dr, Lincoln, NE 68506-7556

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Perfect Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2855 N. 27th St., Lincoln, NE, Lincoln, NE 68521-1468

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Koen Japanese BBQ and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2601 Jamie Ln, Lincoln, NE 68512-9413

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Lincoln feels about climate change

Tripadvisor

#8. Banhwich Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 940 N 26th St # 201, Lincoln, NE 68503-2520

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Mr. Hui's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3255 Cornhusker Hwy Suite B6, Lincoln, NE 68504-1968

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6055 Apple Way, Lincoln, NE 68516-3508

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pho Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 940 N 26th St Ste 206, Lincoln, NE 68503-2520

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2840 Jamie Ln, Lincoln, NE 68516-7761

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Lincoln

Tripadvisor

#3. Hiro 88

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 R St., Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508-1538

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Blue Orchid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 129 N 10th St, Lincoln, NE 68508-3633

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 808 R Street Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68508-1520

- Read more on Tripadvisor