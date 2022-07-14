Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Lexington features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Lexington on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lexington.

Tripadvisor

#28. Supreme Hibachi & Sushi Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 180 E New Circle Rd, Lexington, KY 40505-2115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Happy Sushi All You Can Eat Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 130 W Tiverton Way, Lexington, KY 40503-4421

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Shanghai Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr, Lexington, KY 40517-3066

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 105 Summit At Fritz Farm Ste 130, Lexington, KY 40517-8331

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Koreana Authentic Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2350 Woodhill Dr, Lexington, KY 40509-1052

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Bangkok House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 275 E Euclid Ave, Lexington, KY 40508-3025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Mandarin

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 2220 Nicholasville Rd Ste 102, Lexington, KY 40503-2449

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Panda Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2358 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503-3032

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Pete's Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 537 Waller Ave, Lexington, KY 40504-2700

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Pho Sai gon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1555 E New Circle Rd Ste 162, Lexington, KY 40509

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Shanghai Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2200 War Admiral Way Ste 170, Lexington, KY 40509-2499

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Cheng's Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3101 Clays Mill Rd Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40503-2783

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3405 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington, KY 40503

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Taste of Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507-1320

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Arirang Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 109 Mount Tabor Rd, Lexington, KY 40517-4322

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Planet Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2417 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503-3178

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Jasmine Rice Thai and Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 911 Winchester Rd, Lexington, KY 40505-3947

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Tekka Grill & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2300 Sir Barton Way Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40509-2200

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Pho BC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 171 W Lowry Ln, Lexington, KY 40503-3018

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. J2C Asian Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 561 S Broadway Suite 140, Lexington, KY 40508-2202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Sushi Blue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 185 Pasadena Dr Suite 130, Lexington, KY 40503-2969

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Asian Wind

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3735 Palomar Centre Dr Ste 40, Lexington, KY 40513-1169

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Buddha Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 109 N Mill St, Lexington, KY 40507-1390

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Tachibana Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 785 Newtown Ct, Lexington, KY 40511-1252

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Miyako

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2547 Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY 40509-1528

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Archa Nine Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 162 Old Todds Rd Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40509-1336

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Osaka

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3805 Dylan Pl Ste 130, Lexington, KY 40514-1097

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Zen Sushi & Sake

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3070 Lakecrest Cir 500, Lexington, KY 40513-1937

- Read more on Tripadvisor