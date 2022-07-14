ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Lexington features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Lexington on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lexington.

#28. Supreme Hibachi & Sushi Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 180 E New Circle Rd, Lexington, KY 40505-2115
#27. Happy Sushi All You Can Eat Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 W Tiverton Way, Lexington, KY 40503-4421
#26. Shanghai Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr, Lexington, KY 40517-3066
#25. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 Summit At Fritz Farm Ste 130, Lexington, KY 40517-8331
#24. Koreana Authentic Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2350 Woodhill Dr, Lexington, KY 40509-1052
#23. Bangkok House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 E Euclid Ave, Lexington, KY 40508-3025
#22. Mandarin

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 2220 Nicholasville Rd Ste 102, Lexington, KY 40503-2449
#21. Panda Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2358 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503-3032
#20. Pete's Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 537 Waller Ave, Lexington, KY 40504-2700
#19. Pho Sai gon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1555 E New Circle Rd Ste 162, Lexington, KY 40509
#18. Shanghai Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2200 War Admiral Way Ste 170, Lexington, KY 40509-2499
#17. Cheng's Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3101 Clays Mill Rd Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40503-2783
#16. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3405 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington, KY 40503
#15. Taste of Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507-1320
#14. Arirang Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 Mount Tabor Rd, Lexington, KY 40517-4322
#13. Planet Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2417 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503-3178
#12. Jasmine Rice Thai and Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 911 Winchester Rd, Lexington, KY 40505-3947
#11. Tekka Grill & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2300 Sir Barton Way Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40509-2200
#10. Pho BC

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 171 W Lowry Ln, Lexington, KY 40503-3018
#9. J2C Asian Bistro

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 561 S Broadway Suite 140, Lexington, KY 40508-2202
#8. Sushi Blue

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 185 Pasadena Dr Suite 130, Lexington, KY 40503-2969
#7. Asian Wind

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3735 Palomar Centre Dr Ste 40, Lexington, KY 40513-1169
#6. Buddha Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 N Mill St, Lexington, KY 40507-1390
#5. Tachibana Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 785 Newtown Ct, Lexington, KY 40511-1252
#4. Miyako

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5),
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2547 Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY 40509-1528
#3. Archa Nine Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 162 Old Todds Rd Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40509-1336
#2. Osaka

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3805 Dylan Pl Ste 130, Lexington, KY 40514-1097
#1. Zen Sushi & Sake

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3070 Lakecrest Cir 500, Lexington, KY 40513-1937
