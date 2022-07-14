ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Peoria, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Peoria features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Peoria on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Peoria.

Tripadvisor

#16. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 358 West Washington St., East Peoria, IL 61611
Tripadvisor

#15. Jun's Chinese Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3625 E Washington St, East Peoria, IL 61611-1925
Tripadvisor

#14. Changs wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9915 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61615-1452
Tripadvisor

#13. Ming Shee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3510 N University St, Peoria, IL 61604-1345
Tripadvisor

#12. Jade Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2450 E Washington St, East Peoria, IL 61611-1859
Tripadvisor

#11. Golden Kitchen Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3311 N Sterling Ave Sterling Bazaar, Peoria, IL 61604-1840
Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Tyme

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 1223 W Main St, Peoria, IL 61606-1254
Tripadvisor

#9. Yen Ching

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6936A N University St, Peoria, IL 61614-1724
Tripadvisor

#8. Hokkaido

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3311 N University St, Peoria, IL 61604-1320
Tripadvisor

#7. Shogun Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 Riverside Dr, East Peoria, IL 61611-7200
Tripadvisor

#6. Sushi Ko

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4700 N University St Spc 89, Peoria, IL 61614-5890
Tripadvisor

#5. Osaka Hibachi Grill and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5201 W War Memorial Dr, Peoria, IL 61615-9222
Tripadvisor

#4. Pho Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 206 W Camp St, East Peoria, IL 61611-2004
Tripadvisor

#3. Asia Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5832 N Knoxville Ave Ste J, Peoria, IL 61614-4304
Tripadvisor

#2. Sushi Gawa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 West Lake Ave, Peoria, IL 61615
Tripadvisor

#1. Thanh Linh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1209 W Main St, Peoria, IL 61606-1254
