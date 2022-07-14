ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb Dies at 22

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KId6N_0gfToKrl00

Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died Wednesday afternoon after reportedly sustaining a head injury during a fall at Triangle Lake rock slides in Eugene, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Webb fell and struck his head approximately 100 yards down a steep trail, and bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive Webb. There is no evidence of foul play, and the death appears to be accidental, according to the statement. The sheriff’s office initially withheld the victim’s name, pending notification of kin. Webb’s identity was confirmed Thursday.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning and several current and former Oregon players reacted to the news on social media.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer,” Lanning tweeted. “I love you!”

Webb was recruited to Oregon in 2018 and spent the past four seasons with the Ducks. Over his career, he recorded 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns and was ready to return to Oregon in ’22 as a fifth-year junior.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to note the confirmation of Spencer Webb’s identity by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 51

jaccjacc
2d ago

Sounds more like he fell from heart attack and hit his head another athlete died several each day not normal boosters working for depopulation

Reply(9)
19
Pete Sequeira
2d ago

Most likely fell after a fatal heart attack like so many thousands of other healthy young people dropping dead.

Reply(2)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Girlfriend of Oregon Ducks Football Player Spencer Webb Mourns Death of Her "Twin Flame"

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb, is remembering the college athlete in the wake of his passing. "My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she began in a July 14 post on Instagram. "I've never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."
EUGENE, OR
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Arizona football player charged with manslaughter in shooting death of his child’s mother

Bobby Wolfe the former Arizona Wildcats defensive back is being charged with manslaughter for shooting a 23-year-old woman whom he has a child with. According to reports, Wolfe told investigators, he thought someone was breaking into his apartment around 3:30am on Monday. The thing is the young lady that was shot six times Chrisheena Lee was not at the apartment at the time of the shooting.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
Football
247Sports

Hawaii

With USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the future of the conference out west is in question. If more schools like Oregon and Washington continue to leave, the Pac-12 will likely look for replacement members. In a recent column, Pac-12 insider John Canzano explained why Hawaii is unlikely to join the conference.
HAWAII STATE
All Hogs

Hog Fans Throwing Horns Down at Texas Folks Might Not Send What They Hope

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was rather interesting at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday that what Arkansas fans love to do at Texas isn't that upsetting. "When we live in the brains and minds and hearts of individuals who go Horns Down, it's an incredible compliment," athletics direct Chris Del Conte said last month after a Super Regional against East Carolina. "We're glad you're thinking of us. It tells you about the reckoning of the brand."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#American Football#Oregon Tight End
House Digest

A $924k Oregon Home That Has It All -- Including An Unexpected Visitor

If living out in the woods surrounded by towering trees and plenty of natural beauty sounds appealing, you won't want to miss an Oregon home that takes full advantage of its stunning surroundings. Per the Realtor listing, the property is located in Estacade, Oregon, and was built in 1982. The home has been on the market for 85 days now, with a recent price decrease of $25,000, bringing the listing price to $924,900, and you get quite a bit of room for that amount. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with 3,194 total square feet of living space.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Desirability Ratings: Measuring Each Power 5 School’s Conference Value

Since the afternoon of June 30, when the college sports landscape abruptly lurched and shifted again beneath our feet, everyone has stewed over what the future will hold. When the realignment tremors subside, how consolidated will the elite level be? How many schools, in how many conferences, will command the highest revenue shares and (at least in theory) the best chance to win national championships?
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy