Oregon Tight End Spencer Webb Dies at 22

Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died Wednesday afternoon after reportedly sustaining a head injury during a fall at Triangle Lake rock slides in Eugene, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Webb fell and struck his head approximately 100 yards down a steep trail, and bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive Webb. There is no evidence of foul play, and the death appears to be accidental, according to the statement. The sheriff’s office initially withheld the victim’s name, pending notification of kin. Webb’s identity was confirmed Thursday.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning and several current and former Oregon players reacted to the news on social media.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer,” Lanning tweeted. “I love you!”

Webb was recruited to Oregon in 2018 and spent the past four seasons with the Ducks. Over his career, he recorded 31 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns and was ready to return to Oregon in ’22 as a fifth-year junior.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to note the confirmation of Spencer Webb’s identity by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.