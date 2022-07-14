ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America grants new equipment to ROCORI agriculture program

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
COLD SPRING ― ROCORI FFA will receive a new floral cooler and garden tiller thanks to the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America.

ROCORI High School is one of 65 schools across Compeer Financial's territory receiving funding for variety of hands-on learning tools and new technologies for agriculture education classrooms. Equipment and technology costs can be covered up to $4,000.

"We're going into our fourth year," Tamera Berger, ROCORI area schools' agriculture teacher, told the Times as she emphasized how important this grant is as the FFA program is relatively new to the district. School districts are able to apply every three years and this was ROCORI's second grant from the program.

"Our floral design classes are growing so we're looking to get a double wide fridge so we can put more floral products in," she said in explaining the need for a new floral cooler. The garden tiller would be used for a garden where students can grow fruits and vegetables "to give back to the schools so students can eat them."

"This is huge for us," Berger said. She said the new equipment will also bring more hands-on learning which Berger said is more beneficial than "looking at flowers on the internet and designing them on a coloring book".

“The goal of this grant program is to help develop and enhance modern, comprehensive agriculture education in schools, teaching students about its importance and limitless potential,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist for Compeer Financial. “The agriculture industry offers a variety of career opportunities, and exposing young adults to this starts in the classroom. These grants help to fuel the inspiration and exposure students receive in high schools.”

The equipment is anticipated to come before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

