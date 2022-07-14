ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, MN

Sartell man involved in Richfield pedestrian crash Wednesday night

By Times staff report
A Sartell man struck a 70-year-old Minneapolis woman in Richfield Wednesday night when he was exiting onto 12th Avenue from Westbound Interstate 494, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The pedestrian, Edwina Franchild, was in life-threatening condition Thursday and is being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Corey Alan Scepaniak, 49, was driving a Ford F-150 when he struck a pedestrian who was walking east down the off ramp to 12th Avenue in the lane around 10 p.m.

Road conditions were dry and Scepaniak was not injured. Hennepin County Medical Center, Richfield and Hennepin County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sartell man involved in Richfield pedestrian crash Wednesday night

