Arghhhh! Inflation is really bad right now. The annualized inflation rate jumped from 8.6% in May to 9.1% in June, the highest level since 1981. Everybody who drives a car knows skyrocketing gasoline prices are one of the principal culprits. Plus, food prices are up 12% year-over-year, leaving families little choice but to shell out more for essentials.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO