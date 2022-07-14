Eddie Hearn warns Derek Chisora against ‘dangerous’ Deontay Wilder fight

Eddie Hearn has warned Derek Chisora of the dangers of fighting Deontay Wilder , after the British heavyyweight called out the former world champion last week.

Chisora, 38, secured a split-decision win against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, avenging his own split-decision loss to the Bulgarian from 2016.

After the pair’s rematch in London, Chisora called out Wilder , who has not fought since his knockout defeat by Tyson Fury in October. That result marked the American’s second consecutive stoppage loss to Fury, against whom Wilder previously drew in a controversial 2018 clash.

Prior to his trilogy against Fury, Wilder’s professional record stood at 40-0 (39 knockouts). The 36-year-old added two more stoppage victories between his first and second fights with Fury.

“He talks about the Deontay Wilder fight,” Chisora’s promoter Hearn said on The DAZN Boxing Show .

“He can beat Wilder, but he can also get cleaned out – but so can everybody.

“It’s a dangerous fight for someone coming to the back end of his career.”

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel said this week that the former WBC heavyweight champion could target the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk .

Usyk outpointed Joshua in September to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, and the pair will square off again on 20 August.