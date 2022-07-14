ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Eddie Hearn warns Derek Chisora against ‘dangerous’ Deontay Wilder fight

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273spK_0gfTo0IU00

Eddie Hearn has warned Derek Chisora of the dangers of fighting Deontay Wilder , after the British heavyyweight called out the former world champion last week.

Chisora, 38, secured a split-decision win against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, avenging his own split-decision loss to the Bulgarian from 2016.

After the pair’s rematch in London, Chisora called out Wilder , who has not fought since his knockout defeat by Tyson Fury in October. That result marked the American’s second consecutive stoppage loss to Fury, against whom Wilder previously drew in a controversial 2018 clash.

Prior to his trilogy against Fury, Wilder’s professional record stood at 40-0 (39 knockouts). The 36-year-old added two more stoppage victories between his first and second fights with Fury.

“He talks about the Deontay Wilder fight,” Chisora’s promoter Hearn said on The DAZN Boxing Show .

“He can beat Wilder, but he can also get cleaned out – but so can everybody.

“It’s a dangerous fight for someone coming to the back end of his career.”

Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel said this week that the former WBC heavyweight champion could target the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk .

Usyk outpointed Joshua in September to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, and the pair will square off again on 20 August.

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: If Canelo Fights Bivol Again, It'll Be Worse; Canelo Is Too Flatfooted

Oscar De La Hoya does not hold out much hope that his former charge Canelo Alvarez can defeat Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. The founder of Golden Boy Promotions, De La Hoya was asked during a press pool for the upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna lightweight bout in Los Angeles about whether or not he thinks Alvarez can be successful against Bivol in a second fight. Bivol defeated Alvarez by unanimous decision in May to retain his light heavyweight title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Insider

Oscar De La Hoya On Ryan Garcia Facing Gervonta Davis: “It’s Very Possible”

Oscar De La Hoya knows a bit about making a major fight happen. Not only has he put together high profile matches as the head of Golden Boy Promotions, he was a longtime top attraction in the sport himself, one who engaged in some of the largest, most popular, and most lucrative ring battles in history. Now De La Hoya is speaking openly about a potential superbout between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and his own fighter, Ryan Garcia. “It’s very possible,” De La Hoya told FightHub of a potential throwdown between the two popular lightweights. As for the fact that Davis currently fights under the banner of Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, De La Hoya appears unconcerned.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Shelly Finkel
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Kubrat Pulev
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder's Manager Rules Out Chisora, Eyes Usyk-Joshua Winner

Shelly Finkel, the co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, explains that they are potentially going to target the winner of the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Last September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Believes Deontay Wilder Will Return Against Helenius

Deontay Wilder appears to be inching closer to his ring return. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former WBC heavyweight champion of the world has been absent from the sport since suffering his second consecutive knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in October in what ended up being the 2021 fight of the year.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya takes Canelo’s side in Ryan Garcia beef

By Sam Volz: Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya surprisingly is taking Canelo Alvarez’s side on the beef between him and Ryan Garcia. Last week, Floyd Mayweather Jr checked Ryan Garcia over the criticism that he’d leveled at superstar Canelo and told him that he shouldn’t talk unless he’s accomplished the same things.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British#Bulgarian#American#Wbc#Wba#Wbo#Ibo
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin compares Canelo to a barking dog

By Craig Daly: Gennadiy Golovkin isn’t taking Canelo Alvarez seriously about his intention to send him into retirement in their trilogy fight on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) says he views Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) as a dog that barks, and...
PARADISE, NV
Boxing Scene

Thurman Considers Catchweight Fight With Lara, Expects To Return In October

Keith Thurman had a vision of an active year that would end with his becoming a three-time champ. (photo by Ryan Hafey) As we creep deeper into the summer, it has become apparent that a three-fight 2022 campaign could be limited to just two fights. There is a shot, however, at fighting for at least a secondary title in lieu of re-entering the welterweight championship mix.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: No Problem Making Bivol-Ramirez, But We Already Made Plans For Bivol-Buatsi

Eddie Hearn intends to fight the latest directive from the WBA. The sanctioning body recently ordered a fight between its light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol of Russia and his top challenger, Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez of Mexico. Bivol, whom Hearn promotes, is coming off a successful, career-changing defense in May with a victory over Canelo Alvarez. Ramirez is backed by Golden Boy.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy