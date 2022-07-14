ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Police search two New Hampshire towns for student who went missing in 2004

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3Xw5_0gfTnylg00

Police are conducting a new search in two towns in New Hampshire for a college student who went missing in 2004.

University of Massachusetts Amherst student Maura Murray set off from the school’s campus on 9 February 2004, driving towards New Hampshire. Her car, a black four door Saturn sedan, was found crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, but Ms Murray was never found.

Surveillance footage showed Ms Murray earlier that same day visiting an ATM in jeans and a dark jacket, WIVB reported.

When she disappeared, Ms Murray was 21 years old. She’s described as being 5’7 (170cm) and around 120-125 pounds (55kg) with green and blue eyes and light brown hair.

The Murray family and investigators never ended their search for the student.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nGWl_0gfTnylg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMEFt_0gfTnylg00

“My family is aware of the search efforts and are working closely with law enforcement at this time. We ask that the public not interfere with the investigation. We will share information as appropriate,” Ms Murray’s sister Julie Murray said in a statement shared on Twitter this week. “We are encouraged by the active efforts to find Maura and remain hopeful for a resolution.”

According to a press release issued on the website dedicated to Ms Murray and the search for her, the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes announced on Wednesday 13 July that a “ground search” is being conducted “of an area located off Route 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VKlW_0gfTnylg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5NXj_0gfTnylg00

New Hampshire State Police is being assisted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in the search, the press release said.

“The search activity is not the result of new information in the case. Instead, it is part of an ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search of surrounding areas previously searched in a more limited fashion,” the authorities said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shMov_0gfTnylg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHaui_0gfTnylg00

A witness told police at the time that they spoke to Ms Murray but when emergency services got to the scene she had disappeared, according to CBS Boston.

“I’m a little overwhelmed with emotions right now because it’s not every day that I get a call like this that there’s an active ground search,” Julie Murray told the local TV station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVbJ3_0gfTnylg00

“It's very encouraging. I'm hopeful. I'm pleased to know that the search is still active 18 years later, but again, it always brings a flood of different emotions every time I get that call,” she added.

“They decided to search an area that was actually a focal point of a very early search. So in May of 2004, this particular area was searched, and that was based on a tip that the law enforcement was provided. And this area is only about five miles from where Maura’s car was found at the intersection of two major roads,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wiiV_0gfTnylg00

Those with information that could be helpful to the investigation have been asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648 or send them an email at coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Amherst, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, MA
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Atm#Wivb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy