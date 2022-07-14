Liz Truss ‘gets lost’ trying to leave room at leadership campaign launch

Liz Truss appeared to get lost leaving the room after she finished a speech at her leadership campaign launch event.

The Foreign Secretary told fellow party members that she has a “track record” for getting things done and saying she will deliver on Brexit as prime minister .

But after addressing the crowd and taking questions from journalists, Ms Truss attempted to exit from the wrong direction, before looking around the room confused.

She then awkwardly turned around and walked back to find the right door, eventually leaving.

