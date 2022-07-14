ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Spacey Drops Out of Genghis Khan Movie Following Sexual Assault Charges (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPJDo_0gfTnjm100

Kevin Spacey will no longer be leading the Genghis Khan movie shopped in Cannes following his sexual assault case in the U.K., Variety can reveal.

The actor was set to star in “1242: Gateway to the West,” a historical drama that was shopped at the Cannes film market, about a holy man of a Hungarian castle that tries to stop one of Genghis Khan’s armies from invading Europe. Spacey was set to play the holy man.

But the movie’s producer, Bill Chamberlain of Chelsea Pictures, tells Variety that the pic has now replaced Spacey as its lead after the former “House of Cards” actor was charged in the U.K. with four counts of sexual assault and one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” Negotiations are currently underway with a new lead, who will be revealed in due course.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to all five counts in London on Thursday. He will stand trial in the U.K. on June 6, 2023, with the trial expected to last three to four weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hcSG_0gfTnjm100

Directed by Péter Soós, the English-language “Gateway to the West” has a budget of around $10 million to $25 million, and is scheduled to begin a two-month shoot on Oct. 17. The project is backed by National Film Institute Hungary, Foresight Media and LipSync, and also stars Eric Roberts and Christopher Lambert.

Here’s an official description of the film: “When the Kingdom of Hungary’s army was annihilated by the Mongols at the battle of Mohi, only the castle of Esztergom stood in their way to invade Europe. Batu, the grandson of Genghis Khan, reaches the walls of Esztergom with his invincible army. The castle’s defenders led by Eusebius, the canon of Esztergom, and a Spanish mercenary, captain Simon, are preparing for the final battle. The arrival of the papal legate, Cardinal Cesareani, the Mongol Lunar New Year’s celebration and the mystical approach of Eusebius, offer the defenders a small glimmer of hope.”

Australian sales agent Galloping Entertainment had been selling global rights to the project in Cannes, but CEO Carlos Alperin told Variety when Spacey was charged in May that he was meeting with the film’s producers at the market to discuss the future of “Gateway.”

Spacey is also starring in thriller “Peter Five Eight,” which is being sold by U.S. sales outfit VMI Worldwide. The company released a trailer for the movie in May.

Shortly after Spacey was charged, “Peter Five Eight” producers stood by the actor.

“There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen,” said producers in a statement. “The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. ‘Peter Five Eight’ is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal.”

The decision to charge Spacey was unveiled by the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service, which spent over a year reviewing a file passed to them by the Metropolitan Police.

At least some of the charges are believed to stem from Spacey’s time at the Old Vic theater in London, where he served as artistic director from 2004-2015. Following a cascade of sexual assault allegations against the actor in the U.S., the theater undertook an internal investigation which, according to the BBC, resulted in 20 victims coming forward who claimed he had behaved inappropriately toward them.

Spacey isn’t the only troubled star who featured in Cannes market projects. Johnny Depp is starring in “Jeanne Du Barry” while James Franco stars in “Mace.” Alec Baldwin also has a new project entitled “False Awakening,” while Roman Polanski’s new film is “The Palace.” The “Pianist” director has had trouble getting support for the movie in France, as revealed by Variety.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Executive Lindsay Salt Gets Top Drama Job at BBC

Click here to read the full article. The BBC has poached well-respected scripted executive Lindsay Salt from Netflix, to serve as the public broadcaster’s new director of drama — one of the most high-profile jobs in British television. Salt — who commissioned Netflix shows such as the forthcoming “One Day” and “Half Bad” — replaces Piers Wenger, who left the BBC to oversee the international film and TV slate for Hollywood indie studio A24 alongside BBC Films boss Rose Garnett. Salt’s hire is a major coup for the BBC and marks an especially rare occasion where a U.K. public broadcaster has lured...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Killing’ Set For Arabic Remake on MBC’s Shahid VIP Streamer

Danish TV hit “The Killing,” which was remade by AMC in the U.S., just got an Arabic adaptation on Dubai-based MBC Group’s Shahid VIP streaming service. The new Shahid original, which will drop today on Shahid and is titled “Monataf Khater,” shifts the setting from rainy Copenhagen to sunny Cairo. It is directed by Al Sadeer Al Massoud (“Qaid Majhol”) with Hossam Habbib serving as cinematographer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lambert
Person
Bill Chamberlain
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Eric Roberts
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Roman Polanski
Variety

Tom Brady Clears Up Donald Trump Rumors: The Press ‘Mischaracterized’ Our Relationship

Tom Brady and Donald Trump have not spoken in “a lot of years,” the NFL legend told Variety as part of his cover story. The two’s friendship became the subject of intense media scrutiny after a 2015 photograph went viral for showing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s football locker. Prior to the photo, Brady and Trump golfed together on several occasions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Hungarian#Chelsea Pictures#National Film Institute#Foresight Media
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’: Film Review

The title of Mark Greaney’s novel The Gray Man (first in a best-selling series) refers to a quality that is as desirable for a spy as it is difficult to find in contemporary movies about their exploits: the ability to move through the world without being noticed, so unremarkable that those you interact with forget you as soon as you’re out of the room.  More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Gosling on Chris Evans' 'Gray Man' Trash 'Stache and Inspiring 'Barbie' Halloween Costumes: "This Is My Dream"Ryan Gosling's Blond Hair for 'Barbie' Movie Sparked Tag Heuer Ad Campaign Debate'Captain America 4' Finds...
MOVIES
ComicBook

UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie

UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Docuseries ‘Gutsy’ Sets September Premiere on Apple TV+

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries “Gutsy” will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 9. The streamer announced the premiere date Thursday morning. “Gutsy” is an eight-part documentary series that follows the former Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States and her daughter as they speak with prominent women who have impacted the culture and their communities over the years. Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are among the names joining the Clintons throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy