Crash sends car near railroad tracks, 81-year-old injured

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 81-year-old man was injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Bridgeton.

First responders said his car ended up on the railroad tracks under Missouri Bottom Road, near interstates 270 and 370 at about 12:30 a.m. The man was then taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

