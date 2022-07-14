Bills Camp Countdown: Poyer's contract

NEW YORK JETS (4-13) CAMP SITE: Florham Park, New Jersey LAST YEAR: Robert Saleh’s first season as coach of the Jets was a rough one, with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson struggling early and then missing four games with a knee injury. But the No. 2 overall pick bounced back late by throwing no interceptions in his last five games, giving the organization some optimism about the QB’s potential for this season. Perhaps the biggest highlight came when backup QB Mike White made his first NFL start in Wilson’s place and beat eventual AFC champion Cincinnati 34-31 on Halloween by going 37 of 45 for 405 yards and three TDs and catching a 2-point conversion pass. New York’s defense struggled mightily throughout the season, ranking last or among the worst in several key statistical categories. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: First-round picks CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and DE Jermaine Johnson, second-round pick RB Breece Hall, G Laken Tomlinson, TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead, DE Jacob Martin, DT Solomon Thomas and K Greg Zuerlein.

