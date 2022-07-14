ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Bills Camp Countdown: Poyer's contract

By Jon Scott
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFORD, N.Y. — Jordan Poyer's pursuit of a new contract continues as the Bills head to St. John Fisher University for training camp. The All-Pro safety is entering the final year of his current deal and wants an extension to not only keep him with the team long-term but also earn...

