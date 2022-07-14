ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut, IA

1 person killed after truck collides with train in western Iowa

By The Associated Press
WALNUT, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed when a truck hauling grain collided with a freight train in western Iowa.

The truck and Iowa Interstate Railroad train collided at a crossing south of Walnut at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the train dragged the truck and trailer up to 150 yards. The truck was on fire when first-responders arrived. The sheriff’s office said one person was killed.

Iowa DNR sends firefighters to assist other states

The crash caused at least two rail cars to derail. The rail crossing has signals, which appeared to be working when the crash occurred.

The truck was hauling a grain product used in the production of ethanol.

Name released of individual killed in Pottawattamie County grain truck, train collision

(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Update: Pottawattamie Train versus Semi Accident Claims on Life

(Walnut) A semi driver died in a semi versus train accident on 510th and Rosewood Road southeast of Walnut on Wednesday afternoon. Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Theulen tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. of a semi impacting a train at the intersection of 510th and Rosewood Road. Fire Departments and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office were dispatched, and when they arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames, and a small grass fire started at the scene.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
