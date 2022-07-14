ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong natural gas smell in Charlotte related to weather phenomenon, officials say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWOK6_0gfTlMjq00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A natural gas odor around Charlotte has sparked a high number of 911 calls Thursday morning, City of Charlotte officials said.

Emergency officials said they believe a weather phenomenon called an “inversion” is keeping the smell close to the surface.

The National Weather Service said inversions are stable masses where cooler air is near the earth’s surface and warmer air is on top. The air masses are “inverted” from their normal temperature zones.

When warm air rises, air under the inversion can’t escape because it is cooler than the air above causing smoke and pollution – and in this case, smell – to get trapped.

The City of Charlotte is working with Piedmont Natural Gas to locate the source of the odor.

Officials are asking community members not to call 911 to report the odor unless there is a medical emergency or they feel that the smell is coming from their home or building.

