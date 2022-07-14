ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, VT

Brandon Artists Guild opens new exhibit: Vermont: On the Road

Addison Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel across Vermont with the Brandon Artists Guild through its newest exhibition, “Vermont: On the Road,” the third in a series of three Vermont-centric shows. An all-member and...

www.addisonindependent.com

WCAX

Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Brewers Festival kicks off on the Burlington Waterfront next week for the first time since 2019. This year there are 37 breweries and 270 beers to try over the three festival that starts Thursday. Upwards of 7,000 attendees are expected but it’s not sold out yet.
WCAX

Bradford Fair returns this weekend with added challenges

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer fair season is getting underway in the Upper Valley with the two-day Bradford Fair. However, organizers of the event say that keeping the fair going year after year is an uphill battle. “For a number of reasons, we condensed our event this year,” said...
BRADFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Show dogs take over Tunbridge Fairgrounds for the weekend

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. — Dogs from across North America are having a ball at the Vermont Scenic Circuit Dog Show on the Tunbridge Fairgrounds this weekend. Anything is paw-sible for these pups, all competing to win the hearts of dog lovers and judges. The Woodstock and Green Mountain Dog Clubs...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Breakfast on the Farm event sold out Saturday

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - After two years of going virtual, Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is back in-person. The event is sold out for the first time ever with more than 2,000 guests expected at the breakfast and tour at Gosliga Farm in Addison. Breakfast on the Farm connects visitors...
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

NAACP to host ‘Hate Free Vermont’ event in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hate Free Vermont forum is taking place in Rutland next Thursday to talk about discrimination. The event will be co-hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP. The series began in 2019 as a way to talk about Vermonters’ experiences with discrimination, bias, and hate crimes.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vt. communities consider how to spend remaining pandemic money

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s cities and towns are figuring out how to spend federal cash from the American Rescue Plan. South Burlington got $5.6 million and city leaders say there is $3 million left. “I can’t underscore enough how exciting of an opportunity this is,” said Andrew Bolduc, the city’s deputy manager. He says they’re turning to city residents through a survey to see what big ideas they have about how to spend the money before it’s too late. “Council said, ‘Well, what aren’t we thinking of? What is out there? What brilliant idea is out there? What transformational idea is out there?”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Tour de Farms returning to Shoreham

After years in Bristol, Charlotte, Hinesburg, and Vergennes, ACORN’s Tour de Farms, one of Vermont’s oldest cycling farm tours, is returning to Shoreham, where the event started in 2008. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
SHOREHAM, VT
Addison Independent

Sheldon Museum talk: American artists & natural history

Professor Ellery Foutch will present “Chasing Butterflies: American Artists’ Pursuit of Natural History,” on Friday, July 15, at noon, in the Sheldon Museum Barn. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Burlington mayor comes down with COVID on vacation in Italy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has tested positive for COVID during his family vacation in Italy. His office says he tested positive Wednesday and that his symptoms are mild and improving. They say he is following CDC guidance to avoid travel and take extra precautions. The mayor was fully vaccinated and received a second booster shot in June.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Antiques Roadshow” visited Vermont Tuesday for the first time since the popular PBS show began over 25 years ago. Thousands of people from all over New England turned out at Shelburne Museum to see if they have a million-dollar item. Tent after tent, relic...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Tunbridge World’s Fair goes to the dogs, show dogs that is

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge World’s Fair is known for its ag and animals, so it is fitting that once a year the fairgrounds also hosts a dog show. Dogs of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff at the annual Vermont Scenic Circuit Dog Show. Lisa Williams...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
Colchester Sun

UVM and Vermont State College System are offering free courses for Vermonters

The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters. The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance...
VERMONT STATE
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
Addison Independent

Olin F. Flynn, 94, of Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — It is with much sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Olin F. Flynn of Ferrisburgh, Vt. He passed away on July 11, 2022, at UVM Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones, from complications due to a stroke. He was born in Huntington, Vt., on Nov. 17, 1927, the son of the late Charles and Madeline (Vincent) Flynn. At the age of four he moved to Ferrisburgh and lived there until his death.
FERRISBURGH, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Breakfast on the Farm event returns to Vergennes

Vergennes, VT — Vermonters will be able to get to know some of their local farmers at an event this weekend. Established in 2015, The Vermont Breakfast on the Farm event is back after having to go virtual over the last two years, and organizers say over 2,000 people are expected at the event.
VERGENNES, VT
Addison Independent

Monkton news for Jul. 14

The Monkton Museum and Historical Society invites you to join us for our monthly meeting on July 18 at 7 p.m. in the Monkton Town Hall Community Room. Linda Barnard will talk about her experiences as a 251 Club member. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand...
MONKTON, VT
mynbc5.com

43rd Governor's Cup ends with historic finish

BARRE, Vt. — The 43rd edition of the Vermont Governor's cup delivered on all of the excitement a racing fan could have dreamt of. Thursday's race featured a star-studded cast, including NASCAR star Brad Keselowski, as well as a picturesque July summer night. But through it all, it was the cool, calm demeanor of Jason Corliss that prevailed.
BARRE, VT

