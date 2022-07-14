Iranian Gets Life in Prison in Sweden for 1980s Crimes

Virologists have voiced concerns about another highly-contagious Omicron variant which has arrived in the UK.The BA.2.75 variant, nicknamed Centaurus, is rapidly gaining ground in India after first being detected there in May.The new variant is thought to spread at an even faster rate than its Omicron relatives BA.5 and BA.2 variants and it has now been detected in about 10 other countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany and Canada.It remains unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other Omicron variants, but scientists say it may be able to get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection.The...

