Public Safety

Iranian Gets Life in Prison in Sweden for 1980s Crimes

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (AP) — An Iranian citizen was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment by a Swedish court after being convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury took part in severe...

UPI News

Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs

July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
US News and World Report

Iran's Military Warns U.S. Against Threats to Use Force

(Reuters) - The Iranian military warned the United States and Israel on Friday against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported, after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran getting a nuclear weapon. “The Americans and Zionists (Israel) know very well...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Ships Pass Through Danube Rivermouth, Sparking Hopes on Grain Exports

(Reuters) -Ukraine sparked hopes Tuesday for an increase in grain exports despite Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, noting that ships had started to pass through an important mouth of the Danube river. "In the last four days, 16 ships have passed through the Bystre rivermouth," Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy...
The Independent

What is ‘Centaurus’? New fast-spreading Covid variant that has arrived in UK as cases soar

Virologists have voiced concerns about another highly-contagious Omicron variant which has arrived in the UK.The BA.2.75 variant, nicknamed Centaurus, is rapidly gaining ground in India after first being detected there in May.The new variant is thought to spread at an even faster rate than its Omicron relatives BA.5 and BA.2 variants and it has now been detected in about 10 other countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Germany and Canada.It remains unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other Omicron variants, but scientists say it may be able to get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection.The...
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
