Lakehurst, NJ

Erratic Driver Arrested For Punching An Officer

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vd8F7_0gfTkpvm00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

LAKEHURST – A 41-year-old man has been criminally charged after assaulting an officer and resisting arrest during a traffic stop, police said.

On July 11 around 8:53 p.m., the Lakehurst Police dispatch received several calls about an erratic driver on Route 70.

Officer Vance Pelino found the suspect traveling on Route 70, displaying several violations. As a result, Pelino pulled the car over in the area of Elm Street and Hibernia Avenue.

The driver, identified as Vince Aiello, 41, of Lakehurst, was asked to exit his car for further investigation.

According to police, Aiello became uncooperative and attempted to regain entry into car. While doing so, he punched an officer in the face, police said. In addition, Aiello was forcefully resisting arrest.

Officers were able to place him into handcuffs without further incident or escalation. Further investigation revealed a large machete found in the passenger compartment of the car.

Aiello was charged with obstruction, aggravated assault on a Police Officer, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal, and delaying traffic. He was processed and released on a summons in accordance with bail reform.

The public is reminded that they may report suspicious activity and remain anonymous or use their tip link on their website lakehurstpolice.org.

All criminal charges are merely accusations, and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty.

