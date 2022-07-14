ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

City Ave District to host summer pop-up event

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWER MERION – The City Ave Special Services District is celebrating the peak of summer with a free and family-friendly pop-up event. On Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. the City Ave District Pop-Up Summer Event will offer live music, kids activities...

