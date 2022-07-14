Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the morning of July 14 just after 3:30 a.m. an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Luster Avenue caught fire. Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says at least a dozen apartments were destroyed. At least 15 fire units from Springfield Fire Department responded with police, EMS from COX, and Mercy along with the Red Cross to help the estimated 30 people affected by the fire. Three were taken to the hospital for non-fire-related medical injuries. One person got hurt while escaping the fire. No deaths are reported.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO