Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -A Branson Theater is damaged from a fire Wednesday night. Branson firefighters got to the Dutton Theater just before 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they discovered a trash can completely burned. Branson Assistant Fire Chief Charlie Huston said a possible cigarette in a trash can spread up a column of the building. Inside the theater, they say a fire was moving across the ceiling and towards the roof.
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Arizona is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-44 Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the 66.8 mile marker, three miles north of Republic just after 5 p.m. Investigators say 56-year-old Laura Sims, from Peoria,...
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 44. The collision happened on Interstate 44 west of Midwest Equipment & Supply on S State Highway N. Laura Sims, 56, was the only driver involved in the crash. Sims was from Peoria, AZ. According to the […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Sparta is dead, and two others are injured after a head-on crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 60 at 4 a.m., one mile east of Marionville. Investigators say Steven Anthony Camacho was riding a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and hit a truck head-on. Camacho was not wearing a helmet and died where the crash happened.
(KTTS News) — Several injuries have been reported after a fire this morning at the Viking Apartments in the 1700-block of South Luster in Springfield. KY3 reports that the fire started just after 3:30 Thursday morning. The fire was on the third floor, affecting 12 apartments. The second and...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire broke out at the Viking Apartments complex early this morning, displacing around 30 people. The fire happened around 4 a.m. today, July 14. The fire affected 12 apartments in total. The Red Cross responded to the scene to help those who were displaced as the Springfield Fire Department took care […]
Today will be a reflection of Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and a spot shower or two possible. A heat advisory is in effect for a few locations from 12 pm through 8 pm, with heat indices up to 107. Chance for showers and storms. The...
Sheriff Cass Martin made the decision with regret. Last week, he issued an emergency order for Ozark County, located between Branson and West Plains on the Missouri-Arkansas line. The new order says that until costs for fuel come down, Martin and his seven deputies will only answer calls related to...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the morning of July 14 just after 3:30 a.m. an apartment complex in the 1700 block of South Luster Avenue caught fire. Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says at least a dozen apartments were destroyed. At least 15 fire units from Springfield Fire Department responded with police, EMS from COX, and Mercy along with the Red Cross to help the estimated 30 people affected by the fire. Three were taken to the hospital for non-fire-related medical injuries. One person got hurt while escaping the fire. No deaths are reported.
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a woman who was hurt after her SUV hit a house on July 1 has died. Naomi Murray from Springfield was 80. Police say she drove through the intersection of Downing and Fremont, hit a utility pole, and then a house. She died...
Could part of Lake Springfield — or the James River that feeds it — be transformed into a whitewater kayaking park?. A consultant hired by the city of Springfield will be tasked to find out. Now that the James River Power Station has been almost completely shut down,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police have released the identity of a fatal car crash victim that happened on July 1, 2022. Naomi Murray, 80, of Springfield, died on July 6, from her injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month. On July 1, 2022, police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:39 p.m. in […]
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.
Recovering from a car accident, Alyssa Lindsay began walking around her community in Downtown Springfield once a day. It was on one of these walks that she noticed an empty lot and saw opportunity. Working with a team of community volunteers, Lindsay transformed what was once an excavated parking lot...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious accident in Nixa. It happened about 9:30 pm at the intersection of US-160 and Northview. The investigation shut down northbound and southbound traffic on 160 for about two hours. The accident involved at least two vehicles at...
This story is part of a Daily Citizen series on Springfield’s opioid crisis. When emergency responders in Springfield get a 911 call about an opioid overdose, a series of events sets off like dominoes. Wailing sirens. Careful instructions to panicked friends or family. And sometimes mass confusion. The details...
Protem, MO. – A West Plains man has been injured following a motorcycle accident that happened on Missouri Highway 125, 2 miles North of Protem, MO. Brandon Wilkerson, 28 of West Plains, was traveling Southbound on his 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster, when he crashed at roughly 2:20PM on Monday, July 12th.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for leads in a vehicle break-in and theft investigation. The owner estimates the thief caused $1,000 in damage to the truck and stole $200 in cash. Surveillance cameras captured video of the crime on May 5. The victim had parked his...
Houston, MO. – A Mountain Grove man was arrested Thursday evening following a multi-county pursuit and crash. Ronnie K. Freeman, age 47 of Mountain Grove led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit across Wright and Texas County after a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to him over for intoxicated driving on Lone Pine Road. The pursuit crossed several county roads and state routes before Freeman spun out on Murr Road off Route AK. A pursuing Texas County Sheriff Deputy’s vehicle attempted to stop, crashing into the suspect vehicle in the process.
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A “sign war” has begun in the streets of Marshfield, causing multiple businesses to retaliate against a Marshfield McDonald’s initial war declaration. If you are driving around Marshfield, you might have read some strange signs on businesses. The reason is because McDonald’s declared...
