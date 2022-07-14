ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan posts surprisingly steep profit drop, halts stock buybacks

By Lydia Moynihan
 2 days ago
JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon warned of economic difficulties ahead. AP

JPMorgan Chase posted a surprisingly steep profit drop and said it is halting share buybacks and set aside $428 million for potential loan losses, signaling pessimism about the economy.

The nation’s largest bank said its earnings slumped 28%, falling to $8.65 billion or $2.76 per share Thursday — missing analyst expectations it would earn $2.88 per share, according to data from FactSet.

The financial behemoth helmed by Jamie Dimon also missed expectations for revenue — reporting $31.63 billion rather than the $31.95 billion FactSet analysts predicted.

In a statement, Dimon said the economy and job market remain healthy for now but predicted it likely won’t last for long.

“Geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity, combined with the war in Ukraine and its harmful effect on global energy and food prices are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road,” Dimon warned in a statement.

Jamie Dimon previously warned of an “economic hurricane.”

The cautious tone was in line with comments Jamie Dimon made last month when he predicted an “economic hurricane” is coming.

Profits at the consumer bank fell 45% and profits at the investment bank fell 26%. The losses were partially offset by trading fees which jumped 15% in the second quarter.

The pessimistic forecast is a sharp turn of events from the last few years when banks raked in massive investment banking fees and market volatility pushed revenue higher.

JPMorgan reported a record year in 2021 — hauling in $48.3 billion in 2021. JPMorgan’s pre-pandemic record was $36.4 billion.

But the banks has faced headwinds in both the first and second quarter of 2022.

JPMorgan shares were trading around $112 per share in premarket trading Thursday — down nearly 3.5%. JPMorgan shares are down almost 30% this year.

Morgan Stanley also reported losses Thursday, with earnings plunging 29% year over year as the boom in deal-making, which pushed profits higher last year, flatlined.

The investment bank reported second-quarter profits of $2.5 billion or $1.39 per share — missing analyst expectations of $1.56 per share, according to data from FactSet. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was $13.1 billion — less than the $13.39 billion analysts expected.

While Morgan Stanley’s investment banking revenue fell 55%, its trading revenue jumped 21% in the quarter — offsetting some of the losses.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said the quarter was “solid” despite overall market volatility.

Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said the quarter was “solid” despite overall market volatility. However he conceded that a downturn could be on the horizon, “We might head into some kind of recession.”

But Gorman added the bank isn’t in crisis mode.

Gorman emphasized wealth management, which brings in 44% of the firm’s total revenue, remains strong even as it dropped 6% this quarter. The Wall Street giant continues to reap the benefits of acquisitions including investment management company Eaton Vance and trading platform E*TRADE.

Morgan Stanley was also hit with a $200 million fine this quarter for employees using personal, unauthorized devices to conduct company business.

Unlike JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley announced no changes to its share buyback plan.

Morgan Stanley stock was trading around $74 per share — down 2% Thursday and down more than 26% year to date.

Other Wall Street financial heavyweights like Wells Fargo and Citibank are expected to report results on Friday, while Goldman Sachs and Bank of America will report Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness

Investors should ‘buckle up’ for long slowdown: Investment strategist

MS MORGAN STANLEY 74.69 -0.29 -0.39%. On Thursday morning, JPMorgan Chase reported a fall in second-quarter profit as America's largest bank set aside more money to cover potential losses in the face of growing risks of a recession. Morgan Stanley reported on Thursday that profit in the second quarter dropped...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Conagra Brands and more

JPMorgan Chase – Shares of JPMorgan Chase sunk 3.49% and hit a 52-week low after the bank reported quarterly earnings that missed analyst expectations, as the bank built reserves for bad loans. CEO Jamie Dimon said that high inflation, waning consumer confidence and geopolitical tension are likely to hurt the global economy going forward. The bank also announced it would temporarily suspend share buybacks.
STOCKS
Los Angeles Times

Stocks slump on Wall Street amid recession, rate worries

Wall Street got back to slumping Monday to kick off a week full of updates about how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.2% and gave up the majority of its gains from the prior week. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.3%.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch

The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?
BUSINESS
UPI News

Dow falls 142 points as bank stocks report disappointing earnings

July 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142 points Thursday, extending a down week as investors took in disappointing earnings data from major banks. The blue-chip Dow closed the day down 0.46%, after having fallen by as much as 628 points in session lows, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.032% gain after each sliding more than 2% earlier in the session.
STOCKS
Fortune

Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The price of Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday morning after news that U.S. inflation hit 9.1% in June, its highest rate in 41 years. Bitcoin dropped to a 24-hour low of...
BUSINESS
