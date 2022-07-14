ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

This weekend in Philly: Summer snow in South Philly and Summer Ale Festival at the Zoo

By Sara Smith
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend in Philly: Enjoy summer snow, an ale festival, live jazz, Bastille Day, roller skating and more. It may be summer, but skiers, snowboarders and ice sculptors will be turning Xfinity Live! into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Outside Eastern State Penitentiary, Bastille Day festivities return after two years with the Bearded Ladies Cabaret. Families can pick their own sunflowers in South Jersey, enjoy family fun and fireworks in Chester County or take advantage of the last weekend for roller skating in Center City. And for the over-21 crowd, Summer Ale Festival returns this weekend to the Philadelphia Zoo. There are plenty of fun things to do this weekend in and around Philly.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events ">Independent Venue Week 2022 at Chris's Jazz</a>

EVENT: Independent Venue Week 2022 at Chris's Jazz
DATE/TIME: Through Saturday, times vary
WHERE: Chris’ Jazz Cafe, 1421 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
DETAILS: Chris’ Jazz Cafe is participating in the national Independent Venue Week initiative. It brings together performance spaces, fans, rising and established artists, promoters, labels, media, and tastemakers for a series of shows curated by independent performance venues. The iconic club joins hundreds of stages from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to performing artists a place to hone their craft, develop stage presence, and launch careers. The line-up at Chris’ Jazz Cafe includes:
Thursday, July 14 — Mogi Tenor Quintet
Friday, July 15 — Robin Eubanks All Star Trio
Saturday, July 16 — Duane Eubanks Quintet
PRICE: General admission tickets start at $15. Dinner-and-show packages start at $65.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://www.kimmelculturalcampus.org/reserve/perfSelect.aspx?productionNumber=44792 ">“To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Academy of Music</a>

EVENT: “ To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Academy of Music
DATE/TIME: Through July 24, times vary
WHERE: The Academy of Music, 240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
DETAILS: You may have read the book or seen the movie, but it’s a whole new experience live on stage. Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “To Kill A Mockingbird” comes to the Academy of Music. Under the direction of Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, and starring Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas in the role of Atticus Finch, the live show has performances through July 24.
PRICE: Prices vary. Purchase tickets in advance. Recommended for ages 12 and older.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://www.beardedladiescabaret.com/event/a-bearded-dozen/ ">Bearded Ladies Cabaret Bearded Dozen Anniversary</a>

EVENT: Bearded Ladies Cabaret Bearded Dozen Anniversary
DATE/TIME: Thursday 6 - 10 p.m.
WHERE: Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 North American Street, Philadelphia
DETAILS: The Bearded Ladies Cabaret has been a Bastille Day staple in Philadelphia, and they return this year to celebrate their Bearded Dozen Anniversary, a belated, belated party to celebrate years 10, 11 and 12 of the performance troupe. Along with a show and dancing, guests can enjoy drinks, music from Philly, Paris and Mexico City, and opportunities to take home pieces of bearded history. Includes an exclusive screening of the Bearded Ladies’ new film, “No Regrets,” called their pandemic love letter to love, loss, and Piaf as part of the festivities.
PRICE: Varied, starting at $25. Find tickets online.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://www.facebook.com/events/301014305467457?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D ">Sunflower Festival</a>

EVENT: Sunflower Festival
DATE/TIME: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Ferrara’s Orchard, 1564 Commissioners Road, Mullica Hill, N.J.
DETAILS: The annual Sunflower Festival brings vendors, crafters, food trucks to Ferrara’s Orchard where you can pick your own sunflowers. Bring your own bucket and clippers, and just pay for what you pick! Vendors include Kona Ice, Lady Q's BBQ, Dragonfly Design, Kountry Krafts, Color Street, Laikoa Oils and more. Find a full list of vendors online.
PRICE: No entry or parking fee. Pay for what you pick: $1 per stem.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://gilsonsnow.com/summer-snow-day-philly ">Gilson Summer Snow Day Festival</a>

EVENT: Gilson Summer Snow Day Festival
DATE/TIME: Saturday, 2 - 6 p.m. (VIP & Ultra VIP starts at 1 p.m.)
WHERE: Xfinity Live! 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia
DETAILS: Let the snow fly in South Philly! For the first time ever, Gilson Snow will bring their annual summer outdoor festival and rail jam to Philadelphia as a pop-up experience at Xfinity Live! It may be summer, but guests will enjoy real snow, snowboard and ski artist showcase, snowboard and ski rail jam competition, ice carving, apres-ski lodge, live music, drink samples, games and a kids’ area with rock climbing, bounce house and more. Jam out to live music on multiple stages including Matt Freedman and The Herd.
PRICE: Advanced tickets $45 General admission, $65 VIP, $125 Ultra VIP *free admission for kids under 10.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://www.facebook.com/events/1050916829114844 ">Exton Community Day</a>

EVENT: Exton Community Day
DATE/TIME: Saturday, 4 - 10 p.m. (rain date: Sunday)
WHERE: Exton Park, 132 Church Farm Lane, Exton, Pa.
DETAILS: Exton Community Day features live music, food trucks, kids activities like a rock wall, inflatables, zip line, pony rides, petting zoo, vendor fair, touch-a-truck area, and more! Local band Chatterband takes the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show.
PRICE: Free admission. Food is pay as you go.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://philadelphiazoo.org/events/summer-ale-festival/ ">Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival</a>

EVENT: Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival
DATE/TIME: Saturday 7 - 10 p.m.
WHERE: Philadelphia Zoo
DETAILS: Summer Ale Festival returns this weekend, offering a night of fun and memories for adults only at the nation’s oldest zoo. The annual event features more than 100 seasonal specialty brews, live entertainment, food trucks, animals and more. Summer Ale Festival is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Taps close 30 minutes prior to event end. This is a rain or shine event.
PRICE: Non member: $65 (This event is limited to guests 21+) Advanced tickets required.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://www.cherrystreetpier.com/artist/tiny-room-for-elephants/ ">Tiny Room for Elephants Festival at Cherry Street Pier</a>

EVENT: Tiny Room for Elephants Festival at Cherry Street Pier
DATE/TIME: Through July 24, times vary by day
WHERE: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia
DETAILS: Watch art get made — then revel in it. The Tiny Room for Elephants Festival comes to Cherry Street Pier. The art-and-music fest begins with a series of painting days, where guests can watch as artists create art and enjoy live music played by local DJs. Then, the works will be on display during a four-day festival that includes live performances, art workshops for kids and adults, and an all-day dance party. Find the full schedule online.
PRICE: All events are free and open to the public, except for festival premier tickets , which are $35 for July 21.

<a href="https://rothmanrink.ticketsocket.com/#/event-details/roller-rink-2022">Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink</a>

EVENT: Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink - LAST CALL
DATE/TIME: Through Sunday, times vary
WHERE: Dilworth Park, 1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia
DETAILS: Last call to lace up and enjoy the outdoor roller skating at Dilworth Park this weekend. The colorful, retro-inspired rink’s checkerboard floor closes after Sunday’s skate. Don’t miss out on a special deal as skaters who purchase a Roller Rink session will receive a free pass to the Ice Rink this winter.
PRICE: Varied. Find timed tickets here.

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="https://www.withoutacue.com/product-page/murder-in-the-jazz-age-a-walking-tour-murder-mystery ">Murder In The Jazz Age: A Walking Tour Murder Mystery</a>

EVENT: Murder In The Jazz Age: A Walking Tour Murder Mystery
DATE/TIME: Friday and Saturday evenings, through Sept. 24.
WHERE: Tours begin and end at the Liberty Bell Center in Old City
DETAILS: Sleuths are invited to test their skills with a walking murder mystery experience in Old City, set in the roaring ’20s. Participants will gather at the crime scene to meet their guide, then take off to encounter suspects played by professional actors, clues and QR codes along a walking journey, while working to solve the murder mystery. The walk is about an hour long, so wear comfortable shoes.
PRICE: $25 per guest

<a class="kiln-link-invalid" href="http://historicphiladelphia.org/chineselanternfestival/ ">Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival</a>

EVENT: Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival
DATE/TIME: Daily, through Aug. 7, 6 -11 p.m.
WHERE: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia
DETAILS: The dragon is back! The fan favorite 200-foot-long lighted dragon is back in Franklin Square, a highlight of the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival . Find all-new lanterns this year, including a walk-through giant-panda bamboo forest, interactive installations and a whale! Guests may also enjoy a new song for the Franklin Square Fountain Show, featuring choreographed lights and fountain jets. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.
PRICE: Adults: $20, Sunday – Thursday; $23. Friday and Saturday
Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17): $18, Sunday – Thursday; $21, Friday and Saturday
Children (3-12): $12 ages 2 and under: Free

Paris, PA
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
