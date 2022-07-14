Ukrainian refugees still adjusting to life in Pittsburgh

A mother and her three-year-old daughter are living in West Deer after fleeing Ukraine and their family is asking for help.

Mark and Tatiana Ruediger worked tirelessly to get Tatiana's daughter Olya, and granddaughter Alisa to the area when the initial Russian invasion caused chaos across Ukraine.

Tatiana says the pain is still very raw with other family members, including Alisa's father, still in the country.

“It was very scary. I still cannot believe it happened. After all these months, I still cannot believe it.”

Olya and Alisa have been in the US for a month. Mark says they transition has been difficult, now they're looking for English tutors and a day care to help both of them adjust.

“You have to imagine how difficult it is to be out somewhere and not understand anything that is going on. We think that’s part of the issue with the anxiety,” Mark said.

If you can help, reach out to radionews@audacy.com

