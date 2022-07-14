ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ukrainian refugees still adjusting to life in Pittsburgh

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qI7KU_0gfTk35V00

A mother and her three-year-old daughter are living in West Deer after fleeing Ukraine and their family is asking for help.

Mark and Tatiana Ruediger worked tirelessly to get Tatiana's daughter Olya, and granddaughter Alisa to the area when the initial Russian invasion caused chaos across Ukraine.

Tatiana says the pain is still very raw with other family members, including Alisa's father, still in the country.

“It was very scary. I still cannot believe it happened. After all these months, I still cannot believe it.”

Olya and Alisa have been in the US for a month. Mark says they transition has been difficult, now they're looking for English tutors and a day care to help both of them adjust.

“You have to imagine how difficult it is to be out somewhere and not understand anything that is going on. We think that’s part of the issue with the anxiety,” Mark said.

If you can help, reach out to radionews@audacy.com

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
borderreport.com

Some Ukrainian refugees struggle with newfound life in U.S.

CORONADO, Calif. (Border Report) — From a distance, they appeared to be your typical neighborhood kids dancing around under a gazebo. Then, you see many of them wearing “Pray for Ukraine” T-shirts. As you get closer, you notice several volunteers working with the kids. The children are...
CORONADO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past four weeks, though they increased almost 6% in the past 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 106,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 224 per 100,000 people. […]
HAWAII STATE
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Facebook And Twitter#Audacy
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Why They Still Support Trump

The seven public hearings by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, have made the task of dot connecting easy: America’s 45th president oversaw and directed a multipart plan to violently overturn the 2020 election. Texts and testimonies of those in Donald Trump’s inner orbit have shattered every excuse that the former president’s supporters had publicly broadcast since that awful, searing day.
POTUS
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy