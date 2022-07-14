Luis Severino explains shoulder tightness as he awaits MRI

The Yankees have had to deal with some regression in their once historically dominant starting rotation, as both Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon have struggled of late, but now, they also have to deal with a potential injury concern.

Luis Severino, trying to make his way through his first full season of work since 2018, left Wednesday’s start with shoulder tightness after just two innings, unable to shake the discomfort he felt since that morning.

“I woke up feeling not great, a little tight,” Severino said after the Yankees’ 7-6 win. “I thought going to warm up and doing all my stuff it would start to get looser, but in my bullpen and in the game it was still the same, and I started getting tired inning by inning.”

Severino’s velocity was nowhere near its norm, and he allowed four runs before not coming back out for the third inning. Now, he will await MRI results.

“First pitch I feel like was 90 or 91 mph, and that’s not me,” Severino said. “After that second inning when I was warming up, it was getting worse. So I told myself, ‘Before something bigger happens, let’s stop it right here.’”

Severino missed nearly all of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, and a lat injury derailed his 2019 season. Once a bonafide Cy Young candidate, Severino has been one of the great stories in a Yankees season full of them, holding a 3.45 ERA so far in 2022, but now he can only hope that he won’t have to deal with yet another injury.

“Hopefully it’s not something that will take much time,” Severino said.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)