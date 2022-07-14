Things To Do Around DFW: The Masked Singer - on tour!, Big 3, Shakespeare and more

Photo credit rrvachov/GettyImages

Another hot weekend ahead - make sure you find a cool place to be. KRLD's John Liddle takes us Around Town.

Addison After Dark: Paradise Party

Paradise is closer than you think! Step into a Hawaiian escape at Addison Circle Park. Dress for a beach party, complete with live music, traditional Hawaiian performances, food trucks, and island-inspired activities.

Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Dr., Addison

When: Friday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

“Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall,” is a highly engaging exhibition that allows guests to experience the remarkable story of a true STEM pioneer. From childhood adventures in England to her revolutionary work in Tanzania, Dr. Goodall forged a path never traveled before, and her groundbreaking contributions from studying animals in the wild changed the science world forever. This incredible exhibit showcases her adventurous and awe-inspiring life through an immersive projection experience of Tanzania’s Gombe National Park, a hologram projection of Dr. Goodall narrating her impactful story, a replica of her research tent in Africa and so much more.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field, Dallas

When: May 20 – September 5

Cost: $19 - $28

Big3

It’s 3x3 basketball at its best in Frisco. The Big3 features a team coached by basketball legend Nancy Lieberman. The league will also play in Frisco on July 23, July 24, July 30, July 31, August 6 and August 7.

Where: Comerica Center, 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco

When: Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $35 and up

Billy Bob’s: TEXAS HILL (Friday) / JON STORK (Saturday)

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Friday at 10 p.m., Saturday at 10 p.m.

Cost: $16 - $20

Black Comedy

Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and objects d’arte “borrowed” from the absent antique collector next-door, hoping to impress his fiancée’s pompous father and a wealthy art dealer. The fussy neighbor, Harold Gorringe, returns just as a blown fuse plunges the apartment into darkness and Brindsley is revealed. Unexpected guests, aging spinsters, errant phone cords, and other snares impede his frantic attempts to return the purloined items before light is restored. This laughter inducing farce could have you looking forward to your next power outage.

Where: Theatre Arlington, 305 W. Main St., Arlington

When: July 15-17 & 21-24 & 28-31 (Thur, Fri, Sat at 7:30 p.m., Sun at 2 p.m.)

Cost: $29

Dallas Arboretum: Summer at the Arboretum / Cool Thursdays Concert

Summer at the Arboretum returns and it is packed to the brim with music, food, art and family fun! You couldn’t get enough of our massive floral peacocks during Dallas Blooms, so they’ve extended the show through August 7. The garden also features more than 50,000 new plantings in June with 300 tropical elephant ears and 500 cannas creating their signature summer look. The Arboretum will feature local mural artists Alli Koch, MOM, Will Heron and Favio Moreno, as they paint custom garden-inspired murals on massive outdoor canvases. But that’s not all – each week features free live music, seasonal food demos and fun family activities including Bubble Picnics, special movie screenings and more.

Where: Dallas Arboretum, Dallas

When: Daily through August 14

Cost: $10 - $16

Frozen (Starts next week)

The Tony-nominated Best Musical is now on tour across North America - and makes a Dallas stop through August 7. FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is pure Broadway joy.

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas

When: July 20 - August 7 (no Monday shows)

Cost: $30 and up

Hello Dolly

Stolen Shakespeare presents the classic musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder's play The Matchmaker. The blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.

Where: Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth

When: July 15-17 & 22-24 & 29-31

Cost: $15 and up

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is a tantalizing exploration of vibrant colors on a jaw-dropping scale. The Impressionists were radicals that shook up the art world in the 19th century. Striving to capture the ever-elusive effects of sunlight and movement in expressive brushstrokes, they captured both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature. From Monet’s celebrated water lilies to Degas’s graceful dancers and so much more, you’ll step inside living paintings at Immersive Monet & The Impressionists.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through September 10

Cost: $25 and up

Immersive Van Gogh

The highly-anticipated Immersive Van Gogh experience is 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through Sept 11 (no showings on Tuesdays or Wednesdays)

Cost: $39 and up

In Spite of History

"In Spite of History Part 1" by Artstillery has been created in partnership with Broadway Dallas and Fair Park First. It’s an immersive storytelling experience. Six months of research and interviews have gone into this performance, told from the perspective of those who experienced Fair Park and South Dallas in the 1960’s and today.

Where: Fair Park, 1121 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 through July 23

Cost: Free

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. The show runs 1 hour and 35 minutes with no intermission

Where: Bass Hall, Fort Worth

When: July 12-17

Cost: $55 and up

JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith

Culminating a multi-year series celebrating Texas-based contemporary Asian women artists, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present JooYoung Choi: Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith. The display features the works of the Houston-based multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, videos, sculptures, animations, music and installations merge the autobiographical with the fantastical.

Where: Crow Museum, 2010 Flora St., Dallas

When: February 12 - September 4 (Tuesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Cost: Free - suggested $12 donation

Kinky Boots

Uptown Players continues its season with the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. and the Grammy award winner for Best Musical Theatre Album, Kinky Boots. The hit musical tells the story of Charlie Price, a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Having inherited a shoe factory from his late father, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots to continue his father’s legacy and save the business.

Where: Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas

When: July 15-17, 21-24 & 28-31

Cost: $40 - $60

Klyde Warren Park: Movies in the Park - Mamma Mia!

From blockbusters to animated favorites, from musicals to comedies, you won’t want to miss any of these fun, free, family-friendly flicks in our 2022 lineup presented by Scott K. Ginsburg and Family. Grab a space on the lawn, enjoy a food truck picnic and let the cinematic fun begin. This Saturday, catch Mamma Mia!

Where: Klyde Warren Park, Dallas

When: Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

“Liberty & Laughter: The Lighter Side of the White House”

The George W. Bush Presidential Center's special exhibit glimpses behind-the-scenes into the lighter side of life in the White House. Entertaining first family anecdotes, interactive multimedia, and amusing artifacts unveil presidential pranks, inside jokes, and more. Revealing how humor has evolved from our Founding Fathers to the present day makes one thing readily apparent – laughter remains vital to a thriving democracy.

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $26

Mary Poppins

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Where: Artisan Center Theater, 444 E. Pipeline Rd., Hurst

When: June 24 - July 30 (no shows on Wednesdays)

Cost: $15 and up

The Masked Singer - on tour!

An all new live production based on the hit TV show.... The Masked Singer National Tour is coming to a city near you!

Your favorite characters from the hit Fox TV show brought to life live on stage, as well as surprise celebrity hosts and amazing new performances. Can you guess who's behind the mask? A mystery celebrity will be unmasked in every city in this can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages!

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

When: Friday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $40 and up

Matilda

The musical’s narrative centers on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.

Where: Plaza Theatre, 521 W. State St., Garland

When: July 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., July 17 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $15

PNC Patio Sessions

Every Thursday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., guests can come out to enjoy a happy hour – live music, beautiful scenery, fun games, putt-putt golf, and of course beverages. The free concerts featuring local artists are held on the patio outside the Center Café. This week, the performer is Trent Walker. And next week (July 21) it’s Joshua Stone. Followed by Serenata Strings (July 28).

Where: Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: Thursdays through August 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m

Cost: Free

Parade of Playhouses

The 27th annual Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses, presenting imaginative children’s playhouses, to benefit abused and neglected children, will take place July 15-31 at NorthPark Center. For this fun-filled community event, generous architects, builders, organizations, corporations and individuals design, build and donate extraordinary children’s playhouses to raise funds so that Dallas CASA can provide more volunteer advocates to help children who have been abused or neglected have safe, permanent homes where they can thrive. During the 17-day event, raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a playhouse are sold and all proceeds from raffle ticket sales and sponsorships benefit the children served by Dallas CASA.

Where: Lik Fine Art Dallas - NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expy., Dallas

When: Daily through July 31

Cost: Viewing is free. Raffle tickets cost $

Psychedelic Robot

Psychedelic Robot is an immersive 360º visual storytelling experience with interactive exhibits, augmented reality, narrative audio, and art & design by world-class artists. There are standard and VIP options for admission. It’s narrated by “TNX,” a thousand-year-old dragon who returns to Earth to tell the story of the Psychedelic Robot’s origins and his journey to become a mythical superhero

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

When: Thursdays - Sundays through August 28

Cost: $22.60 - kids / $32.30 - adult / $37.10 - VIP

The Secret Comedy of Women

Experience this truly brilliant and uplifting female comedy that explores the women's world with joy, heart and intelligent wit. This fast-paced journey from girlhood to womanhood will reawaken the connections between you and your fellow gal pals. It's no secret that every woman deserves a laugh like this.

Where: Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: Daily through July 31 - no shows on Monday or Tuesday

Cost: $39 and up

Shakespeare Dallas: A Midsummer Night's Dream

One of the Bard's most popular plays! A story of order and disorder, reality and appearance, and love and marriage. 2022 marks 50 years of Shakespeare Dallas producing quality, affordable theatre to North Texas audiences.

Where: 1500 Tenison Pkwy, Dallas

When: July 16-17, 19, 23

Cost: $15 - $20 / $5 parking

Shakespeare Dallas: The Tempest

Prospero, a magician, creates a vast magical storm, wrecking the ship of his enemies and leaving them to wash up on shore. When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.

Where: 1500 Tenison Pkwy, Dallas

When: July 13-15 / July 20-22

Cost: $15 - $20 / $5 parking

Shaking the Shadow at Amon Carter American Museum of Art

Over the course of the summer, Texas–based artist Justin Ginsberg will create a glass sculptural work inspired in part by the Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass exhibition. Ginsberg will work with a glass kiln set up on the Museum’s lawn each weekend, pulling glass threads measuring up to 30 feet in length. At the end of each glassmaking session, Ginsberg will install the threads he has created in the Carter’s Main Gallery, resulting in a large-scale glass “waterfall” sculpture. The public will be able to watch Ginsberg at work during his weekend sessions as well as witness the multi-month realization of his site-specific installation.

Where: Amon Carter American Museum of Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ft Worth

When: June 11–September 25 (closed Mondays)

Cost: Free

Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro

Organized by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in close consultation with the Caddo Nation and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, this exhibition of nearly 200 ancient and contemporary works explores Mississippian ceremonial centers, the discovery of the Spiro site, cultural continuity, and the active power of Mississippian art.

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas

When: March 13 - August 7

Cost: Free

Stranger Things Store

Ready for a new adventure, nerds? Step into the official Stranger Things Store. Discover some of the show's most iconic locations and check out all of the gnarly merch and rad activities waiting inside. Answer the yellow phone at Joyce’s house, play games at the Palace Arcade, and take a stroll through the Russian Lab, if you dare. Just know that you might come face to face with a Demogorgon—don’t say we didn’t warn you! Get priority access (free of charge) and enjoy a truly immersive shopping experience themed around the Stranger Things universe. Explore realistic set recreations of iconic locations from the show. Browse through a wide array of Stranger Things products integrated into each location. Enjoy stunning photo ops, interactive activities, and many ǝƃuɐɹʇs moments!

Where: Grapevine Mills Mall

When: Daily: Mon-Sat: 10am - 9pm / Sun: 11am - 7pm

Cost: Free (reserve your timed tickets)

Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum

Every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m., experience the Perot Museum of Nature and Science after hours and enjoy live music, drinks and food trucks from local businesses. Plus, get full access to all exhibit halls.

This program is for ages 21+, so it is the perfect opportunity to experience the Museum without the daytime crowds or kids.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field, Dallas

When: Thursday nights through October 13

Cost: $5 - $25

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Late one evening, after an alcohol-fueled university faculty party, a middle-aged couple, Martha and George, receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as late evening guests. They draw them into their bitter and frustrated marital love-hate ambivalence and pummel each other senseless in a verbal slugfest. Grotesque games-playing until dawn is ultimately uplifting and cathartic as illusions are shed and the bitter truth comes to light.

Where: Theatre Three, 2800 Routh St., Dallas

When: July 14-17

Cost: Pay what you can

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Both touching and hilarious, this zany musical whisks us off to sexy 1980s Madrid, and to the unravelling world of Pepa, Pepa’s wandering lover, the lover’s nutty ex-wife, their son and his fiancée, Pepa’s ditzy friend and that friend’s suspicious boyfriend, plus a lawyer, and a talkative taxi driver. All this comedic chaos is served up with a very specially laced gazpacho, and an irresistible Spanish beat. Exhilarating musical farce!

Where: Irving Arts Center, 3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

When: July 15-17, 22-24 & 28-30

Cost: $25 and up

Women Painting Women

Women Painting Women is a thematic exhibition featuring 46 female artists who choose women as subject matter in their works. This presentation includes approximately 50 evocative portraits that span the late 1960s to the present. All place women—their bodies, gestures, and individuality—at the forefront.

Four themes trend in the works included in Women Painting Women: The Body, Nature Personified, Color as Portrait, and Selfhood. Through these themes, the artists conceive new ways to activate and elaborate on the portrayal of women. Replete with complexities, realness, abjection, beauty, complications, everydayness, and joy, the portraits in this exhibition make way for female artists to share the stage with their male counterparts in defining the image of woman and how it has evolved.

Where: The Modern, 3200 Darnell Street, Fort Worth

When: May 15, 2022 - September 25, 2022

Cost: $10 - $16 (but free on Fridays!)

