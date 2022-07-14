Three dogs in Dallas child's fatal mauling have been euthanized

Days after a four-year-old Dallas girl was killed in a dog mauling, the city confirms that three dogs have been euthanized.

Officials say the dogs were impounded Saturday after the girl was attacked inside an east Oak Cliff home. She died at the hospital.

The girl's mother says no adults were inside the home when her daughter was mauled. No charges have been filed.

