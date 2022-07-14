ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas Democratic Party Convention begins tonight in Dallas

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago
Photo credit KHOA NGUYEN/GettyImages

The Texas Democratic Party Convention kicks off in Dallas this evening.

State Democrats will be gathering at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from tonight through Saturday.

Speakers at the convention include Dallas-area Congressman Colin Alred and Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa who's been the Chair since 2012. However, he is facing two challengers for reelection, Carroll G. Robinson chair of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and retired Air Force Colonel Kim Olson who was the party's 2018 nominee for state Ag Commissioner.

The vote will be Saturday afternoon. Tomorrow night, the convention will hear from national Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.

Jaime Harrison
Person
Gilberto Hinojosa
